Seaward Management Limited Partnership Upped The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Holding; Lyons Wealth Management Has Upped United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $2.46 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 31,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 283,802 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, up from 252,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.58. About 4.37 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 41.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 75,631 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, up from 53,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 1.71 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Knox Cnty Ft Util Dist, TN Bnds; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spanish Motorway Project Autovia de la Plata To ‘A-‘; 23/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GOAL IS TO PUSH LARGE ITEMS TO FREIGHT NETWORK; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Milliken, CO GO Rtgs To ‘AA-‘; New Debt Rated ‘AA-‘; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – MAY 2018 UPS AGREEMENT REPLACED ORIGINAL EXHIBIT A TO VPA ENTERED IN DECEMBER 2017; 23/04/2018 – American Apparel Ups Ante on Restart With Global E-commerce, Eye on Retail; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO BE EXPLORING A330NEO FREIGHTER; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,379 are held by Sns Gp Limited Liability. Greenleaf Trust reported 3,287 shares. Crossvault Management Ltd Company holds 2,450 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 1.39% or 14,236 shares. Asset Management One Limited reported 331,477 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,492 shares. First Bancorporation Of Omaha has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Merchants invested in 0.11% or 6,175 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.19% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Michigan-based Csat Investment Advisory LP has invested 1.03% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 223,286 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Novare Capital Management Llc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 6,842 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Verity Asset Mgmt holds 0.34% or 2,645 shares in its portfolio.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 4,045 shares to 5,950 shares, valued at $849,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,293 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Uss Investment Mngmt Limited holds 3.98M shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. 99,556 are held by Captrust Advsrs. Moreover, Farmers Bankshares has 0% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). West Oak Ltd Liability has 1.07% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 40,086 shares. Jabodon Pt Co holds 143,501 shares. Hennessy Advsrs accumulated 20,000 shares. 52,001 are held by Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank. Fairview Investment Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.03% or 13,983 shares. Triple Frond Ltd Liability Co accumulated 12.98% or 2.63 million shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). 189,274 were accumulated by Federated Investors Incorporated Pa. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Azimuth Management Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 4,700 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14.26 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.19% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).