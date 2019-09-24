Seaward Management Limited Partnership Upped Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $371,406; Canyon Capital Advisors Maintains Position in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 505,022 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.46M, up from 501,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $117.33. About 11.31M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/04/2018 – Chase and Marriott Announce the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card – a New Card with More Value, More Access, More; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 06/03/2018 – Amazon in talks with JPMorgan to offer bank accounts; 16/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan $Benchmark; 6NC5, 6NC5 FRN, 11NC10; 09/03/2018 – JPMORGAN MAY BE ADVISING ASPEN AS A DEFENSE: INSURANCE INSIDER; 05/03/2018 – New York Post: JPMorgan Chase’s tedious search for new HQ gains hope; 28/03/2018 – GODEWIND IMMOBILIEN AG GWD.DE – CITI AND JP MORGAN ACTED AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND TOGETHER WITH BERENBERG AND SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING AS JOINT BOOKRUNNERS; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Dimon praises Trump’s deregulatory efforts in annual letter; 18/04/2018 – ECB’s Draghi to stay in opaque G30 club despite watchdog’s warning

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roan Res Inc by 392,940 shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 295,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Nice Sys Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Exane Derivatives owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 754 shares. American Int Group invested in 0% or 2,106 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.56% or 1.75M shares in its portfolio. Electron Cap Ltd Com invested in 0.39% or 155,647 shares. Serengeti Asset Mgmt Lp reported 0.63% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 959,793 shares. 1 were reported by Huntington Bancorporation. Royal National Bank Of Canada has 63,517 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource stated it has 804,116 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,455 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 2,256 shares. Citadel Advsr holds 0% or 17,552 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.01% stake. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The holds 1.24M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Saba Cap LP owns 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 17,498 shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,605 shares to 11,095 shares, valued at $857,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,671 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

