Seaward Management Limited Partnership Upped Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $343,767; Ares Capital (ARCC) Share Price Rose While Partners Group Holding Ag Has Lowered Its Stake

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21 million, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 4.08 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/03/2018 – ITALIA INDEPENDENT GROUP SPA IINT.Ml – HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT TO MAKE DISNEY, MARVEL AND LUCAS FILM THEMED GLASSES; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ ESTIMATED $349M WEEKEND; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 09/05/2018 – FOX – EXPECT TO RECEIVE U.K. REGULATORY APPROVAL ON SKY TRANSACTION IN A MONTH OR TWO -JAMES MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – The total compensation is tied to the closing of Disney’s planned $52.4 billion acquisition of film and TV assets from Twenty-First Century Fox and meeting performance targets; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS TALKS TO RUPERT MURDOCH ON REGULAR BASIS – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – Tokyo Disney operator girds for 1% dent to net profit

Partners Group Holding Ag decreased its stake in Ares Capital Corp (ARCC) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag sold 134,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.90M, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Ares Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 1.02M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 30/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Eight Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xxxiir Clo Ltd; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 19/03/2018 – Exclusive – Ares, Hancock find buyer for New England plant; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed

More notable recent Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: United Technologies, General Dynamics, Ares Capital, The Progressive Corp and DTE Energy Company – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Ares Capital (ARCC) a New Strong Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ares Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Insiders Seeing Green With ARCC At New 52-Week High – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ares Capital’s NAV, Dividend, And Valuation Vs. 13 BDC Peers – Part 1 (Post Q2 2019 Earnings) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $242,413 activity. $81,045 worth of stock was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, August 6 the insider ROLL PENELOPE F bought $36,720.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Lc invested in 146 shares or 0% of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc accumulated 1,500 shares. Us Bancorp De accumulated 65,128 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Company has 47,674 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs Incorporated invested in 240,553 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 696,995 shares. Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 37,495 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain invested in 299 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.08% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). 616,570 were reported by Mckinley Ltd Co Delaware. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 6,842 shares. Schroder Investment Management Gp has 0.03% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested in 10,283 shares. Brown Advisory owns 1.63M shares. Nordea Mgmt accumulated 0% or 1,684 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7.85M shares. Fiera, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 462,533 shares. Farmers Tru invested in 7,936 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Halsey Associates Ct holds 2.62% or 143,904 shares in its portfolio. Weatherly Asset LP owns 60,360 shares or 1.37% of their US portfolio. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Florida-based St Johns Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bancorp Hapoalim Bm reported 1,935 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 662,987 shares. Brookstone Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,320 shares. Vantage Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 8.47% or 819,291 shares. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 5,185 shares. 74,308 are held by Palisade Capital Mngmt Ltd Company Nj. Selway Asset Management accumulated 28,891 shares.