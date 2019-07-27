Seaward Management Limited Partnership Upped By $1.31 Million Its The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Stake; Recro Pharma (REPH) Sentiment Is 1.35

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) stake by 12.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership acquired 31,164 shares as The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW)’s stock declined 7.05%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 283,802 shares with $12.14M value, up from 252,638 last quarter. The Charles Schwab Corporati now has $58.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $44.05. About 11.69M shares traded or 38.43% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Above 50-Day MA; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for; 17/04/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 23/03/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Closes Below 200-D-MA: Technicals

Recro Pharma (REPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 31 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 23 cut down and sold positions in Recro Pharma. The funds in our database now own: 11.11 million shares, up from 11.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Recro Pharma in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 20 Increased: 24 New Position: 7.

Broadfin Capital Llc holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Recro Pharma, Inc. for 1.91 million shares. Newtyn Management Llc owns 1.11 million shares or 1.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Management Co Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 251,464 shares. The New York-based Opus Point Partners Management Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P., a Illinois-based fund reported 950,874 shares.

More notable recent Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Stock Gained 68% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Did Recro Pharma, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:REPH) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Airgain, Inc. (AIRG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recro Pharma Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recro Pharma: Restructuring Points To Profits – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 07, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $360,000 activity.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.83. About 125,640 shares traded. Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH) has declined 15.54% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.97% the S&P500.

Analysts await Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.35 EPS, up 43.55% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.62 per share. After $-0.10 actual EPS reported by Recro Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% negative EPS growth.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $218.04 million. The Company’s lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) stake by 3,017 shares to 52,373 valued at $18.09 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (ACWX) stake by 12,600 shares and now owns 155,736 shares. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab had 16 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Thursday, April 11 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Tuesday, June 18. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by J.P. Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Friday, March 15 report. Wells Fargo maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Friday, April 5. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $47 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4600 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, July 12 by Wood. The stock of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $11.64 million activity. $11.76 million worth of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) was sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R on Friday, February 1. 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 were bought by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.