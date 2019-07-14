Seaward Management Limited Partnership Trimmed Stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by $446,620 as Stock Value Rose; As Hasbro (HAS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bokf Trimmed Its Position

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 2,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 128,705 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.06M, down from 131,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $170.26. About 277,954 shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 17.69% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC -; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Veon’s CEO resigns, chairwoman to take over temporarily, COO named; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 25/05/2018 – FOCUS-Aperitif, anyone? Spirits firms chase cocktail for growth; 12/03/2018 – Europe’s drinks sector tells EU it will offer more product info; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES

Bokf decreased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 6,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,709 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.53 million, down from 35,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.27. About 836,164 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 23/04/2018 – Hasbro is the toy company most likely to survive the post-Toys R Us era, says analyst Susan Anderson; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 23/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hasbro Rtgs Unchgd On Weak 1Q Prfmce; 22/05/2018 – Hasbro Joins Blizzard Entertainment’s Overwatch® in the Fight for the Future as Master Toy Licensee; 23/05/2018 – Group of Former Hasbro Employees Launch Ageless Innovation, LLC; 16/04/2018 – HASBRO REPORTS TOY RECYCLING PROGRAM, OFFERS FREE RECYCLING; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro buys Power Rangers from Haim Saban; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro Sees FY Underlying Tax Rate at High End of Previously Projected Range of 15%-17; 15/05/2018 – Hasbro and Special Olympics Join Together to Grow Empathy and Inclusion in Schools Globally; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Adj EPS 10c

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,905 shares to 255,108 shares, valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 39,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diageo Is A Great Dividend Growth Machine, But Not At That Price – Seeking Alpha” published on December 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Diageo: Slow And Steady Wins The Race – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diageo +5% after strong results – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Diageo’s Results For The First Half Of FY 2019? – Forbes” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 481,972 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $214.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,527 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,687 shares, and has risen its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

More notable recent Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – Nasdaq” on July 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Has Air China (AIRYY) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cameco Pleased with Section 232 Decision on US Uranium Imports – Nasdaq” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Legal Highs for Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Nintendo Be in 5 Years? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 6.25% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.48 per share. HAS’s profit will be $64.19 million for 53.56 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Hasbro, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 142.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 34 investors sold HAS shares while 140 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 109.83 million shares or 0.88% less from 110.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Commercial Bank Tru has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gru Limited Liability holds 100 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Ltd has invested 0.03% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) for 146,057 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 0% or 968 shares. Cincinnati Fincl, Ohio-based fund reported 273,600 shares. Markel reported 0.52% of its portfolio in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Ipg Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 4,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 56,992 were reported by Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Incorporated. Profund Limited Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 8,654 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab has invested 0% in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 69,061 shares. Btim owns 41,475 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 20,764 shares.