Seaward Management Limited Partnership Trimmed Facebook (FB) Position; Special Opportunities Fund (SPE) Sentiment Is 1

Special Opportunities Fund Inc (SPE) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 9 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 9 sold and reduced stock positions in Special Opportunities Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 2.04 million shares, up from 2.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Special Opportunities Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 6 Increased: 5 New Position: 4.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Facebook Inc (FB) stake by 1.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,094 shares as Facebook Inc (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 229,357 shares with $38.23 million value, down from 233,451 last quarter. Facebook Inc now has $545.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $191.25. About 2.33 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – Germany Raises Pressure on Facebook on Data Privacy Rules; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will start the baseball season with an April 4 match-up of the Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets; 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK TO PROPOSE UPDATES TO TERMS OF SERVICE, DATA POLICY; 30/05/2018 – Facebook COO @sherylsandberg and CTO Mike Schroepfer closed out the first evening of #CodeCon 2018 last night – watch the full video and read the transcript of their interview with @karaswisher and @pkafka here; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Facebook, Inc. (FB) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 28/03/2018 – Facebook is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu; 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK NEEDS TO BE MORE ‘PROACTIVE’ TO TAKE DOWN UNLAWFUL OPIOID ADS, WILL WORK ON AUTOMATED SOFTWARE; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 28/03/2018 – The Latest: Playboy Leaves Facebook Over Privacy; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Invited to Testify by Senate Judiciary

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $252,443 activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. Stretch Colin also sold $124,035 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 13. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 24.65 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 39,050 shares to 274,893 valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Coupa Software Inc stake by 3,600 shares and now owns 64,805 shares. Ishares Tr (IVV) was raised too.

Among 14 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Facebook had 33 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Guggenheim upgraded Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 4. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $200 target. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 9. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities. Nomura upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $215 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Rosenblatt with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards Bank & Trust & Tru Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 9,404 shares. Horseman Management Ltd has 2.07% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,100 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Lc holds 1,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Horan Cap Mngmt invested in 5.26% or 170,838 shares. Hl Finance Svcs Ltd Liability Company invested in 91,723 shares. Palladium Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 43,585 shares. Moreover, Abrams Capital Ltd Partnership has 4.8% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.02M shares. Lourd Capital stated it has 0.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gladius Capital Mngmt LP holds 77,903 shares. Bb&T has 0.86% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 287,945 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,389 shares. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.03% or 2,335 shares in its portfolio. Lederer Assoc Inv Counsel Ca has 2.73% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp accumulated 28,029 shares. Copper Rock Cap Prns Ltd Com reported 92,158 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. The company has market cap of $118.76 million. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. It currently has negative earnings. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $13.97. About 1,305 shares traded. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (SPE) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.