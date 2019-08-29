Seaward Management Limited Partnership Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Position; BIOELECTRONICS CORPORATION (BIEL) Shorts Up By 51.41%

BIOELECTRONICS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:BIEL) had an increase of 51.41% in short interest. BIEL’s SI was 26,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 51.41% from 17,700 shares previously. The stock decreased 11.11% or $0.0001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0008. About 11.68 million shares traded. BioElectronics Corporation (OTCMKTS:BIEL) has 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 2.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 3,822 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 15.55%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 156,270 shares with $12.59M value, down from 160,092 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $97.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $66.07. About 6.50M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Rev $7.93B; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 30/05/2018 – AbbVie Announces Updated Preliminary Results of Tender Offer; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 07/05/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 13/03/2018 – X-Chem Announces Licensing of Two Discovery Programs to AbbVie; 23/04/2018 – AbbVie Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers

Since June 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $13.96 million activity. $2.02M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O. RAPP EDWARD J had bought 7,500 shares worth $504,750 on Wednesday, June 26. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00M. 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 were bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05M worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 22.60% above currents $66.07 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, April 29 to “Market Perform” rating. The stock of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Piper Jaffray.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com invested 0.38% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Newman Dignan & Sheerar has invested 0.12% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Professional Advisory holds 3,000 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Liability Corp owns 21,516 shares. Girard Partners Limited owns 0.18% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 12,142 shares. Lord Abbett Com Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.09% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 390,568 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 53,671 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Edgar Lomax Va reported 1.75% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Culbertson A N Inc reported 83,404 shares. 26,088 were accumulated by At National Bank. Hwg Hldgs LP reported 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pnc Gru Incorporated owns 4.23 million shares. Headinvest Limited Liability Com has invested 0.15% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.28 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

BioElectronics Corporation develops and markets disposable, drug-free, pain therapy, and wearable medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $17.40 million. The Company’s products include ActiPatch therapy for over-the-counter treatment of back pain and other musculoskeletal complaints; Smart Insole for heel pain relief; Allay for menstrual pain relief; RecoveryRx for chronic and post-operative wound care; and HealFast therapy, a drug-free therapy for healing of muscle and tendon injuries, sores, and incisions in horses, cats, and dogs. It currently has negative earnings.