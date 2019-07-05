Seaward Management Limited Partnership Stake in Xylem (XYL) Upped by $4.02 Million; Ptc (PTC) Shareholder Lapides Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Declined

Lapides Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ptc Inc. (PTC) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lapides Asset Management Llc sold 6,290 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 28,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.60 million, down from 34,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lapides Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $92.88. About 290,932 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has risen 0.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 39.3B RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 12/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FINANCIAL 4Q LOSS 1.1B RUPEES VS 1.1B PROFIT Y/Y; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Staples Solutions Goes Live with PTC’s Retail Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Solution; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 20/03/2018 – DOT Railroad: FRA Takes Proactive Approach to Help Railroads Meet Congressional PTC Requirement

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 50,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,455 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73 million, up from 312,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.69. About 400,696 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 30/04/2018 – Californians remain concerned about future droughts; Support recycled water as a long-term solution for water security

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 26,638 shares to 69,922 shares, valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5,746 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 257,362 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) for 200 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Ma reported 177,943 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0.05% or 259,060 shares in its portfolio. 231 are owned by Shine Invest Advisory Svcs Incorporated. National Pension invested in 0.07% or 243,775 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.08% or 25,392 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested in 0.01% or 67,221 shares. Shufro Rose Lc reported 0.16% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Goelzer Investment Incorporated reported 25,288 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 429,300 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mgmt Lp accumulated 20,099 shares. Hemenway Trust Co Ltd Liability owns 60,387 shares. Northern invested in 2.24M shares or 0.04% of the stock. 40,405 are held by First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Shell Asset has 0.04% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Lapides Asset Management Llc, which manages about $912.08M and $264.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 86,900 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $5.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Analysts await PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $0.18 EPS, down 28.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.25 per share. PTC’s profit will be $20.71M for 129.00 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by PTC Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.