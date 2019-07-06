Seaward Management Limited Partnership Stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Decreased by $2.27 Million; Maxim Integrated Prods (MXIM) Shareholder Shoker Investment Counsel Boosted Holding by $328,706

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (MXIM) by 35.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,435 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 17,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 621,098 shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 6.20% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 16/05/2018 – Robecosam Adds Maxim Integrated, Exits WGL, Cuts Microchip: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/05/2018 – Maxim Provides Industry’s First True Fault Protection Solution for High-Speed USB Ports and Industrial Voltage Applications; 20/03/2018 – NIC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Mar. 27; 03/04/2018 – /C O R R E C T l O N — Maxim Integrated Products, Inc./; 26/04/2018 – MAXIM INTEGRATED PRODUCTS INC – SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER EPS $0.62 TO $0.68 GAAP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Maxim Integrated Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MXIM); 15/03/2018 – GALMED PHARMACEUTICALS LTD GLMD.O : MAXIM RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 25/04/2018 – Payment Data Systems Coverage Assumed by Maxim Group at Buy

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 14,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 336,429 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.28 million, down from 350,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $154.58. About 3.90 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce agrees to buy Mulesoft in $6.5 billion deal; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE TO BUY MULESOFT FOR $36.00 IN CASH & 0.0711 SHRS; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report highlighting its social activism; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for software companies; 29/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce President Explains Thought Behind MuleSoft Deal; 15/05/2018 – PokitDok Announces Health Insurance Eligibility on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 09/04/2018 – X2ENGINE, TAPS CRM DAVID BUCHANAN AS CEO; 20/03/2018 – CNBC: Salesforce is in advance talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $273,369 were sold by BRONSON JOSEPH R on Friday, February 1. DOLUCA TUNC had sold 5,000 shares worth $272,750. BERGMAN JAMES R sold $802,297 worth of stock or 14,210 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gru reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Ltd holds 0.02% or 62,331 shares. First Personal Services has invested 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) or 571,293 shares. New York-based Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). 700 were accumulated by Duncker Streett And Co. Van Eck Assoc Corp has 0.08% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 321,710 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,518 shares. 10,225 are owned by Gideon. 717,375 are held by Oaktop Capital Management Ii Limited Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 40,852 shares. Jackson Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 38,779 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0% in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Cullinan Associates Inc holds 253,385 shares.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.23M for 429.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 3,600 shares to 64,805 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,905 shares in the quarter, for a total of 255,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 43 selling transactions for $37.62 million activity. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Harris Parker. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $745,750 was sold by BLOCK KEITH. Another trade for 9,067 shares valued at $1.36 million was made by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 23. Roos John Victor sold $18,169 worth of stock or 114 shares. Tallapragada Srinivas sold $53,992 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22.