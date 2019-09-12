Seaward Management Limited Partnership Stake in Ebay (EBAY) Upped as Share Price Rose; Kellner Capital Continues to Hold Stake in Suntrust Bks (STI)

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 32,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 387,200 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.34M, up from 355,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $68.16. About 1.99M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust to Offer Free Identity Protection; 29/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 29/05/2018 – Akamai at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 09/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Income $1.44B; 07/03/2018 – Icon Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 01/05/2018 – Accenture Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 9,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 380,050 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.01M, up from 370,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $40.29. About 4.37M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 30/05/2018 – EBAY AUSTRALIA TO RELEASE EBAY PLUS IN MID-JUNE; 25/04/2018 – EBay: Total of 171M Global Active Buyers; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 21/05/2018 – People are selling their royal wedding gift bags on eBay; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 13/03/2018 – PAYPAL CFO: EBAY IS A GOOD PARTNER; THIS ISN’T AN UGLY DIVORCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PayPal: A Winner In Digital Payments – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 1,932 shares to 14,297 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,457 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Square wins over more Wall Street analysts – San Francisco Business Times” on September 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Your Guide to the 10 Biggest Bank Stocks – Motley Fool” published on August 14, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Charlotte pro-bono legal program expanding focus in second year – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Capital injection allows local distiller to expand premium brand – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings.