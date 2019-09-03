Seaward Management Limited Partnership Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake By $5.28 Million; Proxima Capital Management Cut Parsley Energy (PE) Stake

Proxima Capital Management Llc decreased Parsley Energy Inc (PE) stake by 31.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Proxima Capital Management Llc sold 70,000 shares as Parsley Energy Inc (PE)’s stock declined 13.05%. The Proxima Capital Management Llc holds 150,000 shares with $2.90 million value, down from 220,000 last quarter. Parsley Energy Inc now has $5.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 3.90M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Parsley Energy will not add rigs if oil prices rise further -CEO; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $35; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q REV. $392.7M, EST. $345.2M; 22/05/2018 – Parsley Energy at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $36; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Rev $392.7M; 15/05/2018 – Third Point LLC Exits Position in Parsley Energy; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 47.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership acquired 122,768 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 379,698 shares with $16.54M value, up from 256,930 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $44.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.43. About 12.44 million shares traded or 20.23% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital stated it has 211,519 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability stated it has 685,652 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Regions Financial holds 10,471 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Corporation owns 91,617 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spc accumulated 18,925 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Intl holds 0% or 7,734 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Panagora Asset accumulated 39,204 shares. Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 187,680 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). 114,627 were reported by Cap Impact Advisors Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Proshare Ltd has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 15,852 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) or 844 shares. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Company reported 109,322 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $34,738 activity. Another trade for 1,985 shares valued at $34,738 was bought by Windlinger Jerry.

Among 7 analysts covering Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Parsley Energy has $34 highest and $21 lowest target. $27.43’s average target is 53.15% above currents $17.91 stock price. Parsley Energy had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, March 11. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24 with “Hold”. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 5. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, August 12 report. The stock of Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7.

Analysts await Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 15.56% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.45 per share. PE’s profit will be $117.78 million for 11.78 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Parsley Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.75% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 51.62% above currents $32.43 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, April 9 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Monday, July 22. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7 to “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Edge Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James & owns 1.40 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset reported 176,261 shares. Veritas Mngmt (Uk) reported 164,775 shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Halsey Associates Ct holds 0.13% or 18,031 shares. Whittier accumulated 40,295 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Telemus Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Overbrook Management Corp stated it has 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Capital Guardian Trust invested in 1.39 million shares or 0.8% of the stock. Edgar Lomax Com Va invested 0.78% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wms Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 5,464 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Howland Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 122,823 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs Inc holds 0.09% or 29,471 shares. Canandaigua Fincl Bank Trust Company reported 52,059 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Rodgers Brothers holds 0.52% or 42,168 shares.

