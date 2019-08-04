Seaward Management Limited Partnership Raised Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake By $5.28 Million; Clearsign Combustion (CLIR) Sentiment Is 1.5

Clearsign Combustion Corp (CLIR) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.75, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 9 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 6 sold and decreased their holdings in Clearsign Combustion Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 2.89 million shares, up from 2.84 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Clearsign Combustion Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 7.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) stake by 47.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership acquired 122,768 shares as Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)’s stock declined 3.38%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 379,698 shares with $16.54M value, up from 256,930 last quarter. Schlumberger Ltd now has $51.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 8.53M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 12/04/2018 – NATIONAL OIL KENYA PICKS SCHLUMBERGER TO DEVELOP LOKICHAR PLAN; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 27/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NO LONGER INTERESTED IN ACQUIRING CONTROL OF RUSSIAN OIL SERVICES COMPANY EURASIA DRILLING – RIA CITES RUSSIAN REGULATOR

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Tuesday, April 9. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, June 7 to “Buy”. On Monday, July 22 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Avalon Advisors Ltd holds 306,243 shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 14,220 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Primecap Mngmt Ca, a California-based fund reported 1.99 million shares. Cambridge Tru owns 14,061 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings accumulated 5.67 million shares. Overbrook Management Corporation has 5,217 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Mcdaniel Terry And has 1.27% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 170,492 shares. Smithfield, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,318 shares. First Advsrs Lp accumulated 8,414 shares. South Dakota Council holds 1.32 million shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation, a Maine-based fund reported 32,408 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.17% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1.27M shares. Monetary Management Group Inc has invested 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) stake by 5,148 shares to 27,512 valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Inc stake by 5,005 shares and now owns 211,110 shares. Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) was reduced too.

Icm Asset Management Inc Wa holds 1.15% of its portfolio in ClearSign Combustion Corporation for 1.67 million shares. Sta Wealth Management Llc owns 79,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Asset Management Inc. has 0.01% invested in the company for 78,230 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in the stock. Barclays Plc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 1,241 shares.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.22. About 24,376 shares traded. ClearSign Combustion Corporation (CLIR) has declined 36.71% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CLIR News: 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss/Shr 63c; 21/03/2018 – ClearSign Announces Completion of Follow-On Project for Aera Energy; 14/03/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – INCREASED NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM FOUR TO FIVE AND APPOINTED MELINE TO FILL VACANCY; 11/05/2018 – CLEARSIGN COMBUSTION CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corporation Announces Full Year 2017 Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Clearsign Combustion Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLIR); 14/03/2018 ClearSign Combustion Corporation Appoints Susanne Meline to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 2017 Loss $9.68M; 11/05/2018 – ClearSign Combustion 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/03/2018 – ClearSign Combustion Corp Appoints Susanne Meline to Bd of Directors

ClearSign Combustion Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, and overall cost-effectiveness of combustion systems the United States. The company has market cap of $32.57 million. The Company’s Duplex and Electrodynamic Combustion Control platform technologies enhance the performance of combustion systems in a range of markets, including energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries. It currently has negative earnings.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $101,240 activity.