Seaward Management Limited Partnership Raised Position in Xylem (XYL); Soroban Capital Partners LP Has Cut Sap Se (SAP) Holding as Share Value Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 50,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,455 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73 million, up from 312,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 357,358 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Xylem Otlk To Stbl Frm Neg; ‘BBB’ Rtg Affmd; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q EPS 43c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 10/05/2018 – Xylem Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook

Soroban Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soroban Capital Partners Lp sold 2.13M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.25 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.54M, down from 4.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soroban Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.89% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $126.32. About 2.44 million shares traded or 157.51% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/03/2018 – SAP FOUND “INDICATIONS OF MISCONDUCT”, BREACHES OF INTERNAL COMPLIANCE IN ITS WORK WITH GUPTA-RELATED FIRMS; 24/04/2018 – SAP Raises 2018 View; 06/03/2018 – SAP Expands User Experience Across All-Analytics Platform; 07/05/2018 – Former SAP Media Executive Appointed Co-Founder by Ad-tech Start-Up, Adzymic, Focusing on Dynamic Creative Management Solution; 08/05/2018 – itelligence Receives Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards: SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year, SAP SuccessFactors Partner of the Year – Small and Midsize Companies and SAP Partner of the Year – Database and Data Management; 29/05/2018 – Freudenberg IT (FIT) to Highlight New CIO Dashboard at SAP SAPPHIRE NOW and ASUG Annual Conference; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Probe Found No Payments to Government Officials; 24/04/2018 – SAP 1Q Net Pft EUR708M; 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Visual BI Announces Their Next Batch of Training Sessions for SAP Lumira 2.1 at Dallas, TX

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,094 shares to 229,357 shares, valued at $38.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 14,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 336,429 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Best ETFs for 2019: Water Widens Its Lead From Drip To Flow – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $2.49 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shikiar Asset owns 24,980 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. 29,354 were reported by Guggenheim Ltd. Stellar Capital Management Ltd Liability stated it has 37,890 shares or 1.96% of all its holdings. Philadelphia accumulated 0.02% or 3,488 shares. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.14% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks reported 17,060 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company has invested 0% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The Georgia-based Atlanta Capital Management L L C has invested 0.33% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Forbes J M Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 1.21% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Boston Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Vigilant Management Limited Com reported 420 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 424,819 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests Inc holds 0.02% or 3,538 shares. Fosun Intl Limited invested in 3,420 shares. Bowen Hanes And has invested 0.16% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Shares of SAP Jumped Wednesday – Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Accenture Named a Leader by Gartner in Magic Quadrant for SAP S/4HANA® Application Services, Worldwide Magic Quadrant – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Capital Logistics Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SAP: Looking Better Than Ever – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SAP +7.9% on beats, Elliott investment, efficiency drive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.