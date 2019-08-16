Seaward Management Limited Partnership Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Boosted as Market Value Rose; Aristotle Capital Boston Position in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) Has Raised by $1.88 Million as Share Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C (HASI) by 11.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 75,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.55% . The institutional investor held 745,430 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.11M, up from 670,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Hannon Armstrong Sust Infr C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $26.83. About 201,882 shares traded. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) has risen 40.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HASI News: 16/03/2018 HANNON ARMSTRONG HASI.N : UBS STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $21; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Marke; 19/04/2018 – Hannon Armstrong and CounterPointe Expand Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy (C-PACE) Partnership to Capitalize on Market Growth; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – IS PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR ANNUAL CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH OF 2% TO 6% FOR 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Ex-Hannon Armstrong treasurer takes new role; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infras, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HASI); 03/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 03/05/2018 – HANNON ARMSTRONG SUSTAINABLE INFRASTRUCTURE – EXPECTS CORE EARNINGS/SHARE GROWTH, ON COMPOUNDED ANNUAL BASIS OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, IN 2% TO 6% RANGE; 09/05/2018 – Hannon Armstrong Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 23 Days

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21 million, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $133.41. About 7.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 10/04/2018 – Earth Friendly Products® Launches Disney ECOS™ For Pets!; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Non-Binding Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation Gets 44% of Votes in Favor; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn pact with Murdoch to buy Fox; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 21/03/2018 – Disney Music Group Set To Release First 6 Remastered Star Wars Original Motion Picture Soundtracks On May 4

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco Bank & Trust owns 1.13% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 203,524 shares. Nippon Life Americas Inc owns 0.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 60,880 shares. Proffitt Goodson Inc has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Voya Inv Ltd Llc reported 1.71M shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 0.22% or 3,412 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership accumulated 491,719 shares. Curbstone Corp holds 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 26,809 shares. Smith Salley reported 1.22% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.6% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advsr has invested 1.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Eagle Asset Management invested in 4,082 shares or 0% of the stock. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has 3,556 shares. Drexel Morgan & reported 15,992 shares or 1.58% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life stated it has 34,863 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Css Ltd Liability Corp Il has 0.6% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 90,067 shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,091 shares to 501,676 shares, valued at $50.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 25,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,229 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,045 activity.

