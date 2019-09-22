Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lowered Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake; Advanced Emissions Solutions (ADES)’s Sentiment Is 1.54

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 5.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 3,721 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 66,201 shares with $6.17M value, down from 69,922 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $47.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 2.79M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES – MAINTAINED FORECAST FOR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $5.4 TO $5.8 BLN, EX. ACQUISITIONS AND NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – Something curious between EOG Resources, Inc. and the SEC (published 30-Jan). $EOG; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT

Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc (ADES) investors sentiment decreased to 1.54 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.53, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 37 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 24 reduced and sold stock positions in Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 11.59 million shares, down from 12.24 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 19 Increased: 19 New Position: 18.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cheniere and EOG Resources Announce Long-Term Gas Supply Agreements – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “An Interesting Subject To Analyze: EOG Resources – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy, EOG Resources ink long-term gas supply deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This Oil Stock’s Ambition Is to Become an Attractive Dividend Stock – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 270,638 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Jcic Asset owns 55,064 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Yhb Investment Advsrs has 8,200 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Badgley Phelps & Bell Incorporated has 111,818 shares. Ariel Invs Lc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 708,282 shares. Harvey Management owns 7,460 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Iberiabank stated it has 27,644 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Lyrical Asset Management LP accumulated 3.23 million shares. Sailingstone Capital Prns Lc holds 1.11% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 116,006 shares. 877,084 were reported by Apg Asset Management Nv. Jefferies Group Lc reported 63,291 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $10000 lowest target. $104.71’s average target is 29.27% above currents $81 stock price. EOG Resources had 15 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Citigroup maintained the shares of EOG in report on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of EOG in report on Monday, April 22 with “Overweight” rating. Oppenheimer initiated EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by JP Morgan.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Ishares Tr (IJH) stake by 8,991 shares to 128,045 valued at $24.87M in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 1,490 shares and now owns 98,157 shares. Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) was raised too.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.03M for 16.33 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Advanced EmiSions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Advanced Emissions Solutions’s (NASDAQ:ADES) Shareholders Feel About The 86% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Market Volatility Impact Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADES) Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why it is Worth Buying Advanced Emissions (ADES) Now – Nasdaq” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Advanced EmiSions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (ADES) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019 – nasdaq.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean coal technology and the associated specialty chemicals serving the coal-fueled power plant industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $261.58 million. It operates in two divisions, Refined Coal and Emissions Control. It has a 7.69 P/E ratio. The firm offers Activated Carbon Injection systems to reduce mercury emissions over a range of plant configurations and coal types; Dry Sorbent Injection (DSI) systems to reduce emissions of sulfur dioxide and other acid gases, such as sulfur trioxide and hydrogen chloride; and ADAir-Mixer that alters flue gas flow to enhance mixing and optimize particle dispersion to reduce sorbent consumption for DSI and ACI systems.

Analysts await Advanced EmiSions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 185.71% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.28 per share. ADES’s profit will be $14.86M for 4.40 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Advanced EmiSions Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 81.82% EPS growth.

Greywolf Capital Management Lp holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Advanced EmiSions Solutions, Inc. for 233,807 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 220,300 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 1.31% invested in the company for 800,000 shares. The New York-based Apollo Management Holdings L.P. has invested 0.18% in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 58,200 shares.