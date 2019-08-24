Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lowered By $3.23 Million Its Capital One Finl (COF) Stake; Corecommodity Management Increased Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Position

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) stake by 35.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 11,333 shares as Devon Energy Corp New (DVN)’s stock declined 15.20%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 42,830 shares with $1.35 million value, up from 31,497 last quarter. Devon Energy Corp New now has $8.76B valuation. The stock decreased 5.86% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $21.68. About 8.76 million shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Adj EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – Devon Presenting at UBS Global Oil and Gas Conference May 23; 07/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS TENDER OFFERS FOR UP TO $1.0B IN DEBT; 02/05/2018 – DEVON TARGETING $1 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL DIVESTMENTS THIS YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 21/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Pricing of Tender Offers; 12/04/2018 – Devon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy 1Q Loss $197M

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 19.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 39,929 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 163,226 shares with $13.33M value, down from 203,155 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $39.09B valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $83.11. About 2.04 million shares traded. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 17/04/2018 – Capital One Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns 2 Capital One Multi-Asset Exctn Tr Series Rtgs; 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL-APRIL DOMESTIC CREDIT CARD NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 5.04 PCT VS 5.29 PCT IN MARCH; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 20/04/2018 – TALLGRASS ENERGY PARTNERS LP TEP.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES CUTS TO EQUALWEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 05/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP COF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $115; 07/03/2018 – Dallas ISD: (VISUALS TOMORROW) Dallas ISD News: Capital One hosts NAF Dallas ISD Academy students to help paid summer; 26/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Capital One $2b Debt Offering in Two Parts

Among 4 analysts covering Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Devon Energy has $4000 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36’s average target is 66.05% above currents $21.68 stock price. Devon Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, May 20. The stock has “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target in Friday, July 12 report. The stock of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DVN in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shapiro Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 2.82 million shares in its portfolio. Advisory Net Ltd Llc has 1,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Reliance Com Of Delaware holds 0.05% or 10,707 shares. Price Michael F invested in 34,000 shares. Shell Asset Management Company accumulated 0.03% or 36,085 shares. 366,210 are held by Hsbc Holding Pcl. Proshare Advsrs Limited stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Martingale Asset Lp reported 22,302 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 0% or 61,016 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 194,021 shares. Lincluden Mngmt Limited reported 114,551 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Sun Life has 746 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd owns 339,406 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Adage Cap Prns Grp Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.04% or 519,300 shares. Cleararc Capital invested 0.06% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 16,654 shares to 140,605 valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 5,361 shares and now owns 104,796 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was raised too.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 EPS, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35B for 7.26 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual EPS reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold COF shares while 274 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 402.66 million shares or 2.48% less from 412.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Management holds 4.44M shares. City Hldg holds 84 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Ltd Com holds 0.08% or 15,575 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Inc owns 14,834 shares. Assetmark accumulated 34,230 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smith Graham And Commerce Investment Advsrs LP has 59,220 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 12,907 shares. Parkside Bancorporation And reported 384 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 797,168 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.12% stake. Endurance Wealth Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 1,497 shares. Connable Office invested in 0.29% or 18,231 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 537,043 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management has 446,555 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 829,221 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.50’s average target is 28.14% above currents $83.11 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, July 8. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Tuesday, May 14.

