Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lifted Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $1.17 Million; Mdc Partners (MDCA) Holder Taylor Asset Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose

Taylor Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (MDCA) by 70.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc sold 619,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 257,631 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $580,000, down from 877,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mdc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.65. About 261,754 shares traded. MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) has declined 23.66% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCA News: 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 09/05/2018 – MDC Partners 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS BUYS MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN INSTRUMENT; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS IN PARTNERSHIP WITH INSTRUMENT, A LEADING INDEPEND; 02/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS – ACQUIRED MAJORITY PARTNERSHIP INTEREST IN DIGITAL AGENCY INSTRUMENT; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – EXPECT 1-3% GROWTH IN ORGANIC REVENUE IN 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ MDC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDCA); 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – MDC PARTNERS APPOINTS DESIRéE ROGERS AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR TO ITS BOARD; 09/05/2018 – MDC PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.56

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 6,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,475 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09M, up from 119,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $213.94. About 2.24 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 04/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs, Facebook, and American Airlines Have Earnings Momentum — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Nears $1 Billion of Consumer Relief Under Mortgage Settlements — Monitor; 01/05/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales +2.4% On Year; 03/05/2018 – GOLDMAN RAISES TURKEY YEAR-END INFLATION EST. TO 11% VS 10.5%; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Puts David Solomon in Line to Be Next CEO — 5th Update; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN CFO SAYS NO SHARE REPURCHASES SEEN FOR SECOND QUARTER; 14/05/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS – INTENDS TO REPURCHASE $50 MLN OF $100 MLN THROUGH AN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM WITH GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC; 12/03/2018 – HARVEY M. SCHWARTZ TO RETIRE FROM GOLDMAN SACHS, DAVID M. SOLOMON TO SERVE AS SOLE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – Goldman’s $1B Bankers Set the Pace for Asian Wealth (Video)

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Goldman Sachs and Other Hedge Fund Darlings Performed in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Partial ECM exit to leave Deutsche Bank focused on Europe – StreetInsider.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Closes Above 210; Breakout Confirmed – Square And Others In Breakout Bonanza – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – S&P’s June Gain Is Its Biggest Since 1955 – Yahoo News” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,094 shares to 229,357 shares, valued at $38.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,168 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Tru Na stated it has 0.09% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Horrell has 610 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 173,255 shares or 1.49% of all its holdings. Aperio Gru Ltd Com holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 219,361 shares. Lomas Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 217,495 shares or 4.48% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blackrock Inc holds 21.98M shares. City Hldgs holds 677 shares. Qvt Fin Limited Partnership has invested 0.92% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Franklin Street Incorporated Nc holds 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 1,085 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 6,751 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Hl Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% stake. Aviva Pcl accumulated 0.28% or 216,750 shares. Tegean Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 70,000 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.11% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.73, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold MDCA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 48.04 million shares or 0.77% less from 48.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Morgan Stanley has 318,999 shares. Stanley Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 1.7% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). D E Shaw owns 152,352 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 19,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Frontfour Cap Gp Llc owns 2.61M shares or 7.92% of their US portfolio. State Street Corp holds 916,503 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited reported 466,587 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 47,600 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Ltd has 0% invested in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) for 9,465 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 49,714 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Susquehanna Int Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA). Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $122,080 activity. 17,832 shares were bought by O’DONOVAN ANNE MARIE, worth $51,891 on Monday, May 13. Shares for $18,500 were bought by Gendel Mitchell.

More notable recent MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on April 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “KWT Global’s Aaron Kwittken Launches Purpose Podcast – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “MDC Partners (MDCA) Appoints Mark Penn as CEO; Reports $100M Strategic Investment from The Stagwell Group – StreetInsider.com” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Portland’s Instrument acquired by MDC Partners – Portland Business Journal” published on April 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 03/15/2019: HTHT,MDCA,KIRK – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.