Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lifted By $4.94 Million Its Ebay (EBAY) Holding; Americold Realty Trusthares (COLD) Shorts Increased By 13.84%

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 56.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership acquired 133,454 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 370,190 shares with $13.75 million value, up from 236,736 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $34.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 2.63 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 02/04/2018 – EBAY RELEASES 2017 DIVERSITY-INCLUSION REPORT; 13/04/2018 – Recode: Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay; 05/04/2018 – EBAY’S STUBHUB: SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c

Americold Realty Trusthares (NYSE:COLD) had an increase of 13.84% in short interest. COLD’s SI was 8.03M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 13.84% from 7.05M shares previously. With 779,900 avg volume, 10 days are for Americold Realty Trusthares (NYSE:COLD)’s short sellers to cover COLD’s short positions. The SI to Americold Realty Trusthares’s float is 8.31%. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.33. About 934,437 shares traded. Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) has risen 44.86% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.43% the S&P500. Some Historical COLD News: 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Adds Americold Realty Trust, Exits TransUnion: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO/Share 31 Cents; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q Rev $401.7M; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Core FFO/Share 27 Cents; 28/03/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST QTRLY CORE FFO $32.7 MLN COMPARED TO $31.5 MLN; 15/03/2018 Americold Realty Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 10/05/2018 – AMERICOLD REALTY TRUST COLD.N – QTRLY CORE FFO OF $0.27; 10/05/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 1Q Rev $391.1M; 28/03/2018 – Americold Realty Trust 4Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Americold Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COLD)

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,630 shares to 572,537 valued at $46.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) stake by 4,061 shares and now owns 189,621 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Ebay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ebay had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. Morgan Stanley maintained eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $34.5000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $4200 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. The stock of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 24. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by BMO Capital Markets. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does eBay Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EBAY) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “UK regulator tells Facebook, eBay to tackle sale of fake reviews – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sneaker site StockX raises funds, hires eBay exec – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $349,347 activity. $349,347 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was sold by Doerger Brian J..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Boston Prtn holds 0.81% or 16.52 million shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.1% or 114,827 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Banking Corp reported 0.1% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Federated Inc Pa holds 1.06 million shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Earnest Prns Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Harris Assocs LP holds 6.64 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.11% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 1.52M shares. Hartford Fincl stated it has 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cleararc Cap owns 20,870 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement invested in 2.52M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 75,448 shares stake. Cullinan Assocs reported 59,500 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Americold Realty Trust (COLD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Americold Valuation Dilemma – Seeking Alpha” published on June 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Americold Realty Trust’s (NYSE:COLD) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Americold Realty Trust’s (NYSE:COLD) Share Price Gain of 57% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Americold Realty Trust is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. The company has market cap of $6.58 billion. We are organized as a self-administered and self-managed REIT with proven operating, development and acquisition expertise. It has a 100.08 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, we operated a global network of 160 high-quality warehouses encompassing 945.3 million cubic feet, with 142 warehouses in the United States, six warehouses in Australia, seven warehouses in New Zealand, two warehouses in Argentina and three warehouses in Canada.

Among 2 analysts covering Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Americold Realty Trust had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) on Monday, April 22 with “Outperform” rating.