Seaward Management Limited Partnership Lifted By $4.02 Million Its Xylem (XYL) Position; Last Week Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Analysts

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Xylem Inc (XYL) stake by 16.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership acquired 50,911 shares as Xylem Inc (XYL)’s stock declined 3.60%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 363,455 shares with $28.73M value, up from 312,544 last quarter. Xylem Inc now has $13.50B valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $74.99. About 336,895 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region

Among 2 analysts covering Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Performance Food Group has $5300 highest and $5000 lowest target. $51.50’s average target is 11.28% above currents $46.28 stock price. Performance Food Group had 3 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $5000 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 15 by Buckingham Research. See Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) latest ratings:

15/08/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Outperform Old Target: $45.0000 New Target: $50.0000 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Initiates Coverage On

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.87 billion. It operates in three operating divisions: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. It has a 28.94 P/E ratio. The firm offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.28. About 324,738 shares traded. Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) has risen 21.47% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PFGC News: 16/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Company Appoints Randy Spratt to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Performance and Restricted Share Unit Plan Approved by lntelGenx Technologies Corp. Shareholders; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.54-Adj EPS $1.61; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Performance Food Group To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable; 18/04/2018 Performance Food Group Company to Host Webcast of Third-Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group 3Q Adj EPS 34c; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group 3Q Net $33.7M; 09/05/2018 – Performance Food Group 3Q EPS 32c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Performance Food Group Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFGC); 10/05/2018 – PERFORMANCE FOOD GROUP CO PFGC.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) stake by 2,740 shares to 128,705 valued at $21.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) stake by 4,094 shares and now owns 229,357 shares. Ishares Tr (ACWX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Stanley has invested 1.25% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). The Ontario – Canada-based Scotia has invested 0.1% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 1.09% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) holds 0.02% or 498 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 0% or 661 shares. 586,657 were accumulated by British Columbia Investment Mgmt. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Svcs has 0.01% invested in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,626 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 161,786 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation owns 134,820 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Scout Invests owns 596,193 shares. Asset Management reported 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 123,651 shares or 0.02% of the stock.