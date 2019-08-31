Seaward Management Limited Partnership Holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Moody National Bank Trust Division Holding In American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Was Upped

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.28M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $114.07. About 22,440 shares traded. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q OPER EPS $1.63; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – QTRLY REVENUES $803.4MLN VS $779.8 MLN; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INS 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $194.37; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (SCHW) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 31,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 283,802 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.14M, up from 252,638 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in The Charles Schwab Corporati for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 6.68 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 27/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Won’t Be Leader in Near Term Prices Cuts (Video); 04/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $107.1 Mln; 19/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announcement Colonial sponsorship plan; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net New Assets $65.6B Excluding Planned Mutual Fund Clearing Outflows; 30/05/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $475.8 Mln; 07/03/2018 Fitch Affirms Charles Schwab Corporation at ‘A’/’F1’; Outlook Stable; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab Febuary Core Net New Assets $21.3

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 31,367 shares to 26,026 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,103 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Commonwealth Bancorp Of holds 0% of its portfolio in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 3,300 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 250 shares. 67,267 are held by River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Goldman Sachs Gru, a New York-based fund reported 13,843 shares. Sei Invests Company holds 0.01% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) or 13,083 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 20,352 shares. First Ltd Partnership holds 34,726 shares. 5,486 are owned by Gargoyle Advisor Lc. 31,757 were accumulated by Aqr Capital Management. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0.05% or 4,899 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) for 3,183 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Co reported 120,975 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $23,106 activity.

