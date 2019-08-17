Seaward Management Limited Partnership Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Boosted by $5.28 Million; Quantitative Investment Management Trimmed Stake in Progressive (The) (PGR) as Share Price Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 122,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 379,698 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 256,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 30.33% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA AREA REVENUE INCREASED 1% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY HAS A CRITICAL MASS NEEDED TO SERVE ‘ANY CUSTOMERS IN ANY MARKETS’; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH AMERICA AND GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT STILL EXPECTED TO GROW 20 PCT AND 5 PCT RESPECTIVELY; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 29/05/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp (The) (PGR) by 28.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 10,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 27,600 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, down from 38,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Progressive Corp (The) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $77.49. About 1.89M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NET PREMIUMS EARNED IN MARCH 2018 $2,279.7 MLN VS $1,892.8 MLN IN MARCH 2017; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Combined Ratio 88.4%; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Bancshares Tru Communication, a Kentucky-based fund reported 55,040 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 140,000 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 0.11% or 65,130 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 96 shares. James Inv Rech Incorporated holds 0.01% or 1,960 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 1.99 million shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Assetmark accumulated 0.36% or 550,120 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 2,002 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Limited Co reported 388 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited Co reported 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Axiom Int Investors Limited Liability Com De invested in 0.09% or 39,820 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Principal Fincl Gp reported 4.07M shares. Riverhead Ltd Liability Com has 77,069 shares.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.27 earnings per share, down 19.11% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $742.50M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Progressive Q2 NPW rises 13% Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Progressive Corp (PGR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Progressive Announces Dividend Information – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “What is the Driving Force Behind Car Companies Offering Insurance? – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 85,212 shares to 100,212 shares, valued at $2.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 81,030 shares to 52,236 shares, valued at $985,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 29,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 877,710 shares, and cut its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Schlumberger (SLB) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates, Revenues Top – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Baker Hughes vs. Schlumberger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger: Further Weakness Expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Renaissance Investment Gru Ltd has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Research Glob Invsts holds 16.55 million shares. 20,969 were accumulated by Ingalls & Snyder Limited. Aristotle Cap Management Llc invested in 0.04% or 137,279 shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Lc holds 22,067 shares. Moreover, Alethea Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.84% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Private Advisor Grp holds 26,299 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Contravisory Management holds 12 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hyman Charles D stated it has 24,865 shares. Field & Main State Bank stated it has 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.09% or 54,163 shares. Waverton Investment Management reported 646,868 shares. Optimum Advsrs reported 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).