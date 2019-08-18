Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Upped Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position; Oak Associates LTD Holding in Aaron’s (AAN) Trimmed by $308,620

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Aaron’s Inc. (AAN) by 45.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 5,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% . The institutional investor held 7,155 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $376,000, down from 13,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Aaron’s Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $64.36. About 544,390 shares traded. Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) has risen 50.33% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AAN News: 26/04/2018 – AARON’S INC – REAFFIRMS ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Aaron’s Scholars Program Provides Financial Support For 20 Morehouse College Students; 22/04/2018 – DJ Aaron’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAN); 26/04/2018 – AARON’S – EXPECTS ANNUAL COMPARABLE STORE REVENUES FOR AARON’S BUSINESS TO BE AT FAVORABLE END OF PREVIOUS ANNUAL RANGE OF NEGATIVE 4% TO NEGATIVE 1%; 03/05/2018 – Aaron’s And Progressive Leasing Modernize New Hampshire Keystone Club; 06/03/2018 Aaron’s, Inc. Directors Declare Dividend

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 122,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 379,698 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 256,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.38% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 13.25 million shares traded or 29.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16,836 shares to 96,293 shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 4,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,327 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 15.94% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.69 per share. AAN’s profit will be $54.03 million for 20.11 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Aaron's, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.98% negative EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,320 shares to 281,286 shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Solaredge Technologies Inc. by 10,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Lowes Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Investors sentiment is 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold AAN shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 46 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.75 million shares or 5.79% less from 68.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.