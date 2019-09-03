Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Upped Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $4.94 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Jpmorgan Chase And Company (JPM) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Decreased by $986,568 Its Stake

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 133,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 370,190 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75 million, up from 236,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.26. About 4.47 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 21/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 09/05/2018 – Last year, eBay had sold its operations in the country to Flipkart and took a minority stake in the company; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-UK to agree deal with eBay and Amazon over tax evasion- FT; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 19/03/2018 – EBAY ISSUES AUGMENTED REALITY SOLUTION FOR CHOOSING USPS BOXES; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Company (JPM) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 9,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 812,621 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.26M, down from 822,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 10.17M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Economic Forecasts as of May 4 (Table); 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 09/04/2018 – SANDVIK AB SAND.ST : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SKR 155 FROM SKR 147; 28/03/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE FMEG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 96.1 EUROS FROM 95.6 EUROS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Down 23% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 29/05/2018 – Talos Energy at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 5,148 shares to 27,512 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,367 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 559,787 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 24,089 shares to 198,565 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) by 124,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.52 billion for 11.35 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

