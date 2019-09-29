Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $536,389 as Stock Price Rose; Foresite Capital Management Ii Has Upped Position in Insmed (INSM) by $900,650

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 148,341 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.27M, down from 153,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $124.57. About 5.30 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc increased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc bought 36,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 955,462 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.46M, up from 919,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 820,373 shares traded. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 17/05/2018 – Insmed Appoints Leo Lee to Its Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q LOSS/SHR 89C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 31/03/2018 – Insmed Conference Scheduled By H.C. Wainwright for Apr. 8-10; 09/05/2018 – Insmed Short-Interest Ratio Rises 44% to 15 Days; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – Insmed Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM; 29/03/2018 – INSMED SEES GETTING SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 17,355 shares to 493,241 shares, valued at $25.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,245 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 25.11 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood & Palmer Inc accumulated 20,236 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 96,478 are owned by De Burlo Grp Incorporated Inc. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 31.34M shares. Martin Investment Mgmt Llc stated it has 95,624 shares. Central Savings Bank & Tru stated it has 16,383 shares. Northrock Prtn Lc has invested 0.14% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cullinan reported 168,567 shares stake. Moreover, Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Inc Tx has 0.81% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,129 shares. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 5,012 shares. Bridgeway Capital holds 1.35% or 960,006 shares in its portfolio. 568,194 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 7,019 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt reported 47,826 shares stake. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 0.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 1.67 million shares. Webster State Bank N A, a Connecticut-based fund reported 81,804 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 15 investors sold INSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 117.60 million shares or 52.97% more from 76.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp has 179,854 shares. Consonance Capital Management Lp reported 1.71M shares. Highland Cap Lp owns 30,000 shares. Franklin Resources reported 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Invesco Ltd owns 15,439 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru owns 706,899 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 461,947 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 109,420 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 250 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 119,361 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership invested in 37,806 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM). Stifel Financial holds 27,318 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

