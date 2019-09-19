Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Raytheon Co (RTN) Holding by $568,997; Eminence Capital LP Lowered Its Tyson Foods (TSN) Holding by $67.08 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 20.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 838,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 3.34 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $269.44 million, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $88.39. About 626,017 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL STARTS; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 SALES TO GROW ABOUT 6% TO BETWEEN $40 BLN-$41 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 17 Months; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS DELIVERS EARNINGS GROWTH IN FIRST SIX MONTHS, REAFF; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 12.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 3,289 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 22,464 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.91 million, down from 25,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $200.95. About 527,488 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Raytheon’s Ratings at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – Rheinmetall says in talks for UK Boxer partners; 23/03/2018 – Trump should insist on Libya-style denuclearization for N.Korea -Bolton; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 08/03/2018 – U.S. State Dept. Approves $197 mln sale to Qatari Air Force -statement; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS $83M MINE NEUTRALIZER CONTRACT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, RAYTHEON, LOCKHEED MARTIN ADD TO GAINS AFTER TRUMP SIGNS BUDGET BILL; 17/04/2018 – F-35 gets precision target engagement with Raytheon JSOW missile; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,069 shares to 275,199 shares, valued at $21.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 17,355 shares in the quarter, for a total of 493,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Raytheon’s (NYSE:RTN) Share Price Gain of 82% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan upgrades Raytheon to Overweight – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Call Buying Activity in Raytheon (RTN) Highlights Upside in Shares Amid Middle East Tensions -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon (RTN), United Technologies (UTX) Added to Baird Fresh Picks List – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, up 27.11% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $796.49M for 17.57 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Tyson Foods Experiencing Short-term Challenges in Fiscal Fourth Quarter – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Tyson Ventures Invests in New Wave Foods – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Stock Market News Today: September 4th, 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tyson launches new protein snack line – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Beyond Meat Headed for a Big Correction? – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 547,512 shares to 6.77 million shares, valued at $242.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 17,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 521,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Capri Holdings Limited.