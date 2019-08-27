Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Stake by $988,821 as Valuation Rose; Rwwm Raised Its Daily Journal (DJCO) Holding by $2.21 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 6,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 128,795 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.57M, down from 135,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $166.81. About 786,649 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 14.9% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 02/05/2018 – ADP Earns Top 10 Spot on 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc; 02/05/2018 – ADP Increases Profit Guidance for Year — Earnings Review; 22/04/2018 – DJ Automatic Data Processing Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADP); 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Midsized Businesses Had Best Job Growth Since Fall of 2014; 24/05/2018 – ADP WINS CONTRACT IN UAE TO DESIGN EXTENSION OF CHARJAH AIRPORT; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan

Rwwm Inc increased its stake in Daily Journal Corp (DJCO) by 3.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwwm Inc bought 10,306 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.10% . The institutional investor held 270,953 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.01 million, up from 260,647 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwwm Inc who had been investing in Daily Journal Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $288.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $209. About 253 shares traded. Daily Journal Corporation (NASDAQ:DJCO) has risen 10.07% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DJCO News: 29/03/2018 – Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 03/04/2018 – Rep. Kinzinger: Kankakee Daily Journal: IDNR showcases Asian carp campaign; 29/03/2018 Baron & Budd’s Roland Tellis Recognized by Daily Journal’s 2018 California Lawyer Attorneys of the Year Award; 08/05/2018 – Daily Journal Corporation Announces Financial Results for the six months ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Daily Journal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 195% to 199 Days; 21/04/2018 – DJ Daily Journal Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DJCO)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,097 shares to 299,068 shares, valued at $33.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,475 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold DJCO shares while 10 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 555,332 shares or 2.74% more from 540,544 shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Rwwm Inc, which manages about $212.64 million and $335.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 5,472 shares to 45,412 shares, valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 333,376 shares, and cut its stake in Posco (NYSE:PKX).