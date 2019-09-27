Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Eog Res (EOG) Stake By $346,053; Utah Retirement Systems Has Cut Visa (V) Holding By $428,694

Utah Retirement Systems decreased Visa Inc (V) stake by 0.74% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Utah Retirement Systems sold 2,478 shares as Visa Inc (V)’s stock rose 9.34%. The Utah Retirement Systems holds 330,385 shares with $57.34 million value, down from 332,863 last quarter. Visa Inc now has $393.53B valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $175.65. About 7.33M shares traded or 6.79% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 06/04/2018 – RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTRY SPOKESWOMAN SAYS MOSCOW WANTS EXPLANATIONS REGARDING BRITISH REFUSAL TO ISSUE VISA TO SKRIPAL NIECE – RIA; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 04/05/2018 – Visa wins “Best Credit Card” for Hong Kong travellers in the 2018 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Favourites; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard; 23/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Cross Border Volume Growth 11%; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Eog Res Inc (EOG) stake by 5.32% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 3,721 shares as Eog Res Inc (EOG)’s stock declined 6.57%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 66,201 shares with $6.17M value, down from 69,922 last quarter. Eog Res Inc now has $43.60B valuation. The stock decreased 2.19% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $75.09. About 3.83 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 25/04/2018 – EOG UK ASSETS WORTH OVER $300 MLN -BANKING; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG WILL `OPPORTUNISTIALLY’ LOCK IN 2019 SERVICES TO CUT COSTS; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q PRODUCTION 363.3 MB/D; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 was made by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 30.71 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems increased Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 6,489 shares to 149,877 valued at $11.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) stake by 2 shares and now owns 6 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was raised too.

Among 13 analysts covering Visa (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 10.01% above currents $175.65 stock price. Visa had 19 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $176 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. On Monday, September 9 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Among 6 analysts covering EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. EOG Resources has $11600 highest and $9300 lowest target. $101.43’s average target is 35.08% above currents $75.09 stock price. EOG Resources had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The stock of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 29. As per Monday, September 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, August 13. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, August 22 by Oppenheimer. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold EOG shares while 295 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 486.44 million shares or 0.01% more from 486.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 10,069 shares to 275,199 valued at $21.54 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 14,561 shares and now owns 119,357 shares. The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) was raised too.

