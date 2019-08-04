Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Holding By $479,944; Autozone (AZO) Shorts Up By 1.88%

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) stake by 4.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 7,058 shares as Colgate Palmolive Co (CL)’s stock rose 0.63%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 153,616 shares with $10.53M value, down from 160,674 last quarter. Colgate Palmolive Co now has $61.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 3.44 million shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Operating Profit $983M; 23/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Commits to Recyclability of Plastics in All Packaging; 11/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Tour Scheduled By Consumer Edge for May. 17; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Sequential Improvement in Organic Sales Growth Rest of Year; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE REPORTS 5% DIV BOOST – EFFECTIVE 2Q 2018; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018

Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) had an increase of 1.88% in short interest. AZO’s SI was 735,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.88% from 721,800 shares previously. With 270,100 avg volume, 3 days are for Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO)’s short sellers to cover AZO’s short positions. The SI to Autozone Inc’s float is 2.97%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1096.12. About 242,629 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $600.60 million for 25.43 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.78% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 8,905 shares to 255,108 valued at $10.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 122,768 shares and now owns 379,698 shares. Coupa Software Inc was raised too.

Among 8 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 17 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CL in report on Monday, July 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CL in report on Friday, July 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by UBS. Argus Research maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Tuesday, June 11. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $8200 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, July 29 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prtn Ltd reported 14,916 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,831 shares. New England Research & Mngmt Inc invested 0.43% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mai Capital reported 18,144 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa has 31,182 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Gp One Trading LP has invested 0% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 8,120 are held by Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Liability Corp. Anchor Lc has invested 0.13% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). 17,925 are held by Hamel Associates Incorporated. Lmr Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 12,746 shares. Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Vgi Ptnrs Pty Limited holds 1.92M shares or 13.35% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset accumulated 16,936 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited reported 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mackenzie invested in 0.21% or 1.29 million shares.

Among 13 analysts covering AutoZone (NYSE:AZO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 62% are positive. AutoZone had 23 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, June 21. UBS maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) rating on Wednesday, February 27. UBS has “Buy” rating and $1065 target. Barclays Capital maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, February 26. Deutsche Bank maintained AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Credit Suisse.

AutoZone, Inc. retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company has market cap of $26.89 billion. It offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. It has a 19.53 P/E ratio. The firm also provides A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, thermostats, starters and alternators, and water pumps.