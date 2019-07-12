Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Boston Scientific (BSX) Position as Shares Declined; As Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Forward Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $3.80 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 14,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.49 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $42.24. About 6.71 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr (WHLRP) by 83.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 316,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 39.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,622 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $788,000, down from 376,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Wheeler Real Estate Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.59. About 8,103 shares traded or 54.61% up from the average. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLRP) has declined 13.39% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.82% the S&P500.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $532.27M for 27.79 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $2.07 million activity. $107,727 worth of stock was sold by Nanavaty Maulik on Tuesday, January 15. Pierce David A sold 5,000 shares worth $190,750.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 410 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Insurance Communication has 0.44% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 1.6% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Parthenon Ltd Co invested in 13,133 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Gru reported 369,175 shares. Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.15% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). West Oak Capital Lc owns 2,275 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Cap Ca has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Thornburg Incorporated invested 0% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Dubuque Bancshares And Communication invested in 0% or 165 shares. Pdt Prns Limited Liability Company holds 1.71% or 787,300 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 446 shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 15,800 shares. J Goldman And Lp reported 424,852 shares stake. Mackenzie accumulated 0.13% or 1.41 million shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 39,050 shares to 274,893 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 3,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).