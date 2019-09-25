Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lowered By $712,200 Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position; Shorts at Mckesson (MCK) Lowered By 0.39%

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Coca Cola Co (KO) stake by 6.64% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 14,244 shares as Coca Cola Co (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 200,212 shares with $10.19 million value, down from 214,456 last quarter. Coca Cola Co now has $232.87B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 9.26 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Diet Coke revamp adds flavour to Coca-Cola results; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 15/05/2018 – Australia’s Coca-Cola Amatil says former AMP chair to leave board; 25/04/2018 – Coca-Cola and Regal Films Program Winner “The Library” Announced at CinemaCon 2018; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola attributes its strong first-quarter earnings to bold bets it has taken; 06/03/2018 – Daily Mail: Worker at canning factory supplying Coca-Cola, Carlsberg and Monster energy drinks is marched off premises after; 20/03/2018 – AtlBizChron: Coca-Cola is not buying the results of a study that found “microplastic” in Dasani bottled water sourced in; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Cont Ops EPS 31c; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY SPARKLING SOFT DRINKS UNIT CASE VOLUMES GREW 4% FOR THE QUARTER

Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) had a decrease of 0.39% in short interest. MCK's SI was 4.40M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.39% from 4.42 million shares previously. With 1.34 million avg volume, 3 days are for Mckesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)'s short sellers to cover MCK's short positions. The SI to Mckesson Corporation's float is 2.3%. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.31. About 1.46 million shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Among 7 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Coca-Cola has $6000 highest and $5200 lowest target. $55.57’s average target is 2.34% above currents $54.3 stock price. Coca-Cola had 15 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $5200 target. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, July 1. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $52 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $5200 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of KO in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded the shares of KO in report on Tuesday, May 14 to “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by JP Morgan. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "3 Reasons the Best of the Coca-Cola Stock Rally May Be Over – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: "Barron's Picks And Pans: Coca-Cola, McDonald's, Ford, Nike And More – Benzinga" published on September 22, 2019.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $25.94 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. It has a 45.61 P/E ratio. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community oncology and other specialty practices.

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance" published on August 26, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering McKesson (NYSE:MCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. McKesson has $16400 highest and $13500 lowest target. $149.80’s average target is 6.76% above currents $140.31 stock price. McKesson had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $13500 target in Tuesday, August 27 report. The stock of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16400 target in Monday, July 22 report.