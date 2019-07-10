Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lowered Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $305,760; Market Valuation Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding Held by Doheny Asset Management

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 3,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 156,270 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 160,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $71.65. About 9.02 million shares traded or 5.91% up from the average. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 09/04/2018 – After the Rova-T fiasco, Porges is breathing a sweet sigh of relief over the RA data today at $ABBV; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 09/04/2018 – ABBVIE: UPADACITINIB MEETS ALL PRIMARY, SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 90.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 21,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,944 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 24,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $67.46. About 3.51 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 11/05/2018 – Gilead Stockholders Approve Shareholder Proposal That Board Take Steps to Permit Stockholder Action by Written Consent; 16/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 2nd Wk, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 21/05/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Epclusa Declines: Hep-C; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead’s ‘trough year’ looking harder to dig out from after miserable first quarter; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – VIIV HEALTHCARE ANNOUNCES POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREATMENT OF PEOPLE LIVING WITH HIV CO-INFECTED WITH TUBERCULOSIS; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Announces New Worldwide Facilities and Expanded Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Support Cell Therapy Pipeline; 23/03/2018 – Janssen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for JULUCATM▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine); 05/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences: Biktarvy Found to Be Non-Inferior to Abacavir-Containing Regimen in Virologically Suppressed Adults Living With HIV; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 8.11 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.65 million activity. On Wednesday, June 26 CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 30,400 shares. $776,250 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S on Wednesday, June 26.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 24,440 shares to 119,054 shares, valued at $22.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 30,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 265,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $117.60 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 10,000 shares to 9,000 shares, valued at $432,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexington Realty Tr Reit (NYSE:LXP) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,250 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.