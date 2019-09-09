Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Lifted Its Ebay (EBAY) Position by $4.94 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $883,375

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 56.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 133,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 370,190 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 236,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 5.72M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBay to sell its stake in Flipkart, relaunch its own India business; 09/04/2018 – StarMakerFX Partners with eBay for Charity and Autism Speaks; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 09/05/2018 – @eBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart – and it will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 01/05/2018 – Pitney Bowes and eBay Renew Partnership to Help Millions of eBay Sellers Reach Buyers Internationally; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Picture of Jesse James worth millions sells on eBay for $10; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 22/04/2018 – This company is an eBay for crypto assets; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers

Lvm Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd bought 4,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 43,636 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.37M, up from 39,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.24M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Arrest made after gunman wounds 2 Dallas officers, Home Depot employee; 15/03/2018 – CPSC: CAMERON CO. RECALLS CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD AT HOME DEPOT; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 24/04/2018 – Two police officers were shot and critically wounded on Tuesday at a Home Depot store in Dallas, Texas; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20,239 shares to 60,266 shares, valued at $11.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) by 7,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,329 shares, and cut its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $232,736 activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (NYSE:DEO) by 2,740 shares to 128,705 shares, valued at $21.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,061 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,621 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).