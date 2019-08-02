Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Increased Position in Goldman Sachs Group (GS) by $1.17 Million; Timber Hill Holding in Prospect Capital (PSEC) Increased by $314,400 as Stock Declined

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 6,147 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 125,475 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09 million, up from 119,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $8.53 during the last trading session, reaching $211.6. About 2.93M shares traded or 26.28% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 16/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SAYS EVEN U.S. SHALE CAN’T SOLVE IRAN EXPORT DISRUPTION; 15/05/2018 – Circle raises $110 mln, plans to create dollar-pegged cryptocurrency; 12/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs is on a hiring spree for the tech team at the heart of its new strategy; 02/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reportedly sold some of the Venezuelan bonds which caused an outcry last month; 08/03/2018 – KOMERCNI BANKA BKOM.PR : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO CZK 1075 FROM CZK 1050; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 12/03/2018 – David Solomon In Line to Be Next Goldman Sachs CEO (Video); 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Equities Rev $2.31B; 08/03/2018 – IPT: Goldman Sachs Group EUR Bmark 2.75NC1.75 FRN 3mE +50-55; 20/03/2018 – Facebook facing a level of uncertainty it hasn’t seen before, Goldman Sachs says

Timber Hill Llc increased its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) by 163.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc bought 52,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.49% . The institutional investor held 84,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, up from 32,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Prospect Capital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.48. About 1.61M shares traded or 8.56% up from the average. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) has declined 5.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PSEC News: 04/04/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP PSEC.O SAYS KRISTIN VAN DASK APPOINTED CFO – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Issuance of $103.5 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 10/04/2018 – Prospect Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL ISSUES $103.5M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES DUE 2022; 12/03/2018 Prospect Capital Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed. This is the third time since $PSEC management insisted an SEC probe had ended in Dec-2015. (published 18-Jan); 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL REPORTS PRICING OF $90.0M OF 4.95% CONV NOTES; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Pricing of $90.0 Million of 4.95% Convertible Notes due 2022; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Prospect Capital Corp. ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Neg; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Announces Public Offering of Convertible Notes due 2022; 15/05/2018 – PROSPECT CAPITAL CORP – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CREDIT FACILITY

Since February 11, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.68 million activity.