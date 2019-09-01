Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Increased Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stake; Shorts at PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (PREKF) Lowered By 1.69%

PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had a decrease of 1.69% in short interest. PREKF’s SI was 10.51 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.69% from 10.69M shares previously. With 2,300 avg volume, 4570 days are for PRAIRIESKY ROYALTY LTD. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PREKF)’s short sellers to cover PREKF’s short positions. It closed at $12.67 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) stake by 5.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership acquired 6,147 shares as Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 125,475 shares with $24.09 million value, up from 119,328 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc now has $72.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $203.91. About 1.53M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN’S WALDRON SAYS HOSTILE ACTIVITY IS UP MARKEDLY; 20/03/2018 – US The Retail Economist/Goldman Sachs Chain Store Sales -1.2% In Mar 17 Wk; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Goldman predicts the world’s first trillionaire will mine asteroids; 22/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs no longer one of top three commodities banks; 08/03/2018 – Several banks have attempted to join the group in recent years. ICBC Standard joined in 2016 after months of wrangling over conditions and an application from at least one other, Goldman Sachs was declined, sources in LPMCL member banks said; 27/03/2018 – Sonali Basak: Insurers with ties to Goldman Sachs and Apollo are under scrutiny by regulators and clients. Exclusive reporting; 01/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS PACT WITH N.Y., FED COVERS 2008-2013 CONDUCT; 27/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank, in search of new CEO, asked Goldman’s Gnodde; 01/05/2018 – Goldman Traders Improperly Shared Customer Info, Engaged in Questionable Conduct to Affect Forex Prices — N.Y. DFS; 26/03/2018 – Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises 2.4%; Goldman Sachs Leads

Among 3 analysts covering Goldmanchs Group (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldmanchs Group has $312 highest and $218 lowest target. $253.75’s average target is 24.44% above currents $203.91 stock price. Goldmanchs Group had 7 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 7,637 shares to 587,681 valued at $29.34M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) stake by 3,750 shares and now owns 112,379 shares. Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Donald Smith Company holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 33,270 shares. Walleye Trading Lc reported 35,131 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Hartford Invest Mgmt has invested 0.27% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Northside Cap Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Lau Limited Co holds 9,898 shares. Intersect Lc reported 1,176 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsr accumulated 0.04% or 5,554 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada has 1.28M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has 0.08% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Smithfield Tru Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bbr Prtn Limited Co stated it has 42,809 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Nomura holds 0.02% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 29,177 shares. Intl Value Advisers Limited Liability Com has invested 5.52% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

