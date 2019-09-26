Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Cut Position in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $3.42 Million as Shares Rose; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Raised Its Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $468,048

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 9,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 25,633 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, up from 16,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 368,694 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 4.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 40,685 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 837,025 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.39 million, down from 877,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $146.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 640,344 shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 72c; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS UNCLEAR IF FATHER KNEW SON HAD TAKEN THE TWO WEAPONS; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS VARIOUS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES HAVE BEEN DETECTED, INCLUDING ONE C02 DEVICE, ONE MOLOTOV COCKTAIL; 03/04/2018 – Johnson Controls appoints Nancy Berce as chief information officer; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: THERE ARE 1 OR 2 OTHER PEOPLE OF INTEREST; 30/05/2018 – HoustonChronicle: Sources: Abbott wants more armed guards, mental health services to prevent school shootings; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 24.72 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett invested in 1.06% or 56,088 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va accumulated 0.19% or 8,064 shares. 68,267 are owned by Pittenger & Anderson. Oppenheimer Commerce owns 105,876 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.45% or 251,603 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Ltd stated it has 10,353 shares. Grassi Investment Management stated it has 123,486 shares. First Foundation Advisors reported 6,660 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 2.73M shares. Coldstream stated it has 46,296 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Van Eck Assocs Corp holds 0.03% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 65,291 shares. Rampart Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,853 shares. Diversified owns 0.06% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 15,473 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 453,475 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.56% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI) by 3,400 shares to 8,250 shares, valued at $902,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 8,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 3,905 shares to 56,305 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 10,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,693 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 423 shares. Moreover, Peoples Fincl Corporation has 0.02% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 750 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Company reported 5,983 shares. 94,781 are owned by Tdam Usa. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Company reported 102,621 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 82 shares. Boys Arnold And Co has 0.25% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Benjamin F Edwards Company stated it has 13,424 shares. Brinker accumulated 0.3% or 169,494 shares. Signature Invest Advsrs Limited Company has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Montag A And Assocs has 0.15% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Westover Cap Limited Co invested 1.7% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Stadion Money Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 18,401 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration Corporation has 0% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.13% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

