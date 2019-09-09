Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $802,998 as Stock Declined; Viking Fund Management Position in 3M Co (MMM) Has Lifted by $517,500 as Valuation Declined

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 1.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 19,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.23M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 17.06 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Innovative Health Rev Up 6%; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – SHAREHOLDERS SUPPORTED BOARD-SPONSORED PROPOSALS TO APPROVE, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, COMPENSATION OF CO’S NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 04/04/2018 – Riding a wave of positive PhIII readouts, Pfizer gets a snap review for lung cancer drug dacomitinib $PFE; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 25/04/2018 – Asklepios BioPharma: Pfizer Dosed First Patient in Its Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy Phase 1b Trial

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 8.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 31,500 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55 million, up from 29,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $165.48. About 1.95M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 04/04/2018 – 3M Selects C3 IoT As Strategic Al Software Platform; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q REVENUE 6.79B RUPEES VERSUS 6.48B RUPEES; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN IS APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF TWELVE NOMINEES TO BOARD FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – QTRLY ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH OF 2.8 PERCENT

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coupa Software Inc by 3,600 shares to 64,805 shares, valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,097 shares in the quarter, for a total of 299,068 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.34B for 14.84 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtnrs Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 574,443 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 138,564 shares. Koshinski Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Montag A And Associate invested in 199,171 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Noesis Mangement Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Court Place Advsrs Ltd Company owns 82,084 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement owns 18,280 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.90M shares or 0.8% of the stock. Regions Fin owns 1.57 million shares. Jones Cos Lllp invested in 0.03% or 328,191 shares. London Of Virginia reported 4.92M shares stake. Moreover, Schulhoff has 1.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 59,138 shares. Provise Management Group Ltd Llc invested 1.34% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Brown Advisory Securities Ltd reported 66,703 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Macnealy Hoover Invest owns 33,895 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 124,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Kraus Company has 3,451 shares. The Michigan-based Aspen Investment Management has invested 0.21% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Financial Counselors holds 64,588 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Amer Research Mngmt Communication owns 1,735 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.3% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Mcrae Mngmt Inc has invested 0.12% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ancora Lc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 22,944 shares. Capwealth Advisors Limited holds 1.25% or 39,186 shares in its portfolio. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corporation La has invested 1.19% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Palisade Asset Management Limited Liability Co has 61,269 shares. Sigma Planning holds 0.21% or 17,396 shares. Martin Inc Tn owns 5,637 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Co owns 36,830 shares. Wade G W holds 68,083 shares.