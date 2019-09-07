Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Eog Res (EOG) Holding by $2.53 Million; Mackay Shields Decreased Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Holding by $599,544; Share Value Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 26,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 69,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, down from 96,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $76.44. About 3.73M shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS EAGLE FORD IN TEXAS STILL HAS `SIGNIFICANT UPSIDE’; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.01; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 27/03/2018 – EOG SEES LOWERING ITS WELL COSTS ANOTHER 9% IN PERMIAN BASIN; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 30/04/2018 – EOG Resources Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial (FNF) by 13.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 16,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 108,124 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95 million, down from 124,778 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.58. About 1.80M shares traded or 59.21% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – Stewart Information Services: Obligated to Pay $33M Termination Fee to FNF if Merger Agreement Terminated Under Certain Conditions; 27/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Financial Inc -, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNF)

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 1,889 shares to 26,812 shares, valued at $4.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Ozk by 35,852 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,632 shares, and has risen its stake in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.75 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,361 shares to 104,796 shares, valued at $29.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,605 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).