Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Cut Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $536,389 as Share Price Rose; Investment House Lowered Its Macerich Co (MAC) Position by $636,438

Investment House Llc decreased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 17.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment House Llc sold 19,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.42% . The institutional investor held 93,835 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 113,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment House Llc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $32.24. About 1.16M shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 42.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Macerich Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAC); 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Real Estate Adds Macerich, Exits Invitation Homes; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Arthur Coppola To Retire As Chairman And Chief Executive Of The Macerich Company After 25 Years As CEO; 20/04/2018 – Macerich CEO Art Coppola is retiring from the mall owner later this year; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,921 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 148,341 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.27 million, down from 153,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $124.31. About 6.25M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 05/03/2018 – Illusive Networks Named Winner in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards®; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises FY Guidance for Core EPS Growth From 5%-8% to 6%-8%; 09/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS $1.25B DEBT TENDER OFFER; 05/04/2018 – P&G-Heavy Fund Bleeds Cash on Margin, Sales Concerns: ETF Watch; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd owns 1.77M shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Boston Rech & Mgmt Incorporated owns 43,397 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Management reported 1.67M shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Gyroscope Capital Management Gru Limited Liability Company accumulated 3,734 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 976 are owned by 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp. 12,505 were reported by Koshinski Asset Mngmt. Omers Administration reported 112,000 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt holds 16,236 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. 175,737 are held by Oppenheimer & Co. Aviva Public Ltd Com has 0.7% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 929,766 shares. Holderness Co holds 1.13% or 22,733 shares. Sadoff Mgmt Ltd Co reported 407,001 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Ltd has 86,019 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Walter And Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 2.66% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Karpas Strategies Llc accumulated 6,635 shares.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,346 shares to 505,022 shares, valued at $56.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,089 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 25.06 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Investment House Llc, which manages about $581.61 million and $955.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 3,849 shares to 30,824 shares, valued at $5.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,989 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 12.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.99 per share. MAC’s profit will be $122.89M for 9.26 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold MAC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 145.79 million shares or 7.26% more from 135.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Barclays Public Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 254,295 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag holds 904,978 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 193,109 shares or 0% of the stock. First Citizens National Bank Company invested 0.15% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 26,280 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya holds 55,073 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 23,507 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 20,147 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 20,104 were accumulated by Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com owns 16,561 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation holds 1.96M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

