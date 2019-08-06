Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Cut By $802,998 Its Pfizer (PFE) Position; Legal & General Group Plc Raised By $741,672 Its Simmons 1St Natl (SFNC) Holding

Legal & General Group Plc increased Simmons 1St Natl Corp (SFNC) stake by 14.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Legal & General Group Plc acquired 30,903 shares as Simmons 1St Natl Corp (SFNC)’s stock rose 2.47%. The Legal & General Group Plc holds 247,450 shares with $6.06M value, up from 216,547 last quarter. Simmons 1St Natl Corp now has $2.36B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $24.38. About 129,708 shares traded. Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has declined 14.02% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SFNC News: 23/04/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 4.17%, EST. 3.98%; 21/03/2018 – Simmons First National Corp Announces Pricing of Subordinated Notes Offering; 21/04/2018 – DJ Simmons First National Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFNC); 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP- PRICED ITS OFFERING OF $330 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5% FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO $300 MLN OF FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Simmons Reports Record Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 19/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/04/2018 – Simmons First National 1Q Net $51.3M; 24/04/2018 – Simmons First Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL REPORTS PRICING OF $330M 2028 SUB NOTES

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 1.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 19,119 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 1.02M shares with $43.23M value, down from 1.04M last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $205.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.79. About 12.60M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 09/05/2018 – PFIZER SAYS WORKING TO INCREASE EPIPEN PRODUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Biogen boosts investment in neurology with $1 bln Ionis deal; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 09/04/2018 – Pfizer Canada and MaRS Innovation Partner to Convert Great Science into Solutions to Benefit Canadians’ Health; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer said its study to test safety and effectiveness of its anti-smoking treatment Chantix in adolescent smokers failed to meet the main goal; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New lndications

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GlycoMimetics Falls 50% After Disappointing Results For Sickle Cell Drug Trial – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mylan up 23% premarket on potential Pfizer deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 39,050 shares to 274,893 valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) stake by 122,768 shares and now owns 379,698 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Capital Management has invested 0.9% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks holds 0.92% or 1.20M shares in its portfolio. Harvest owns 31,081 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Schroder Investment Group owns 10.22M shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd accumulated 20.69M shares. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 65,508 shares. Moreover, Somerset Tru has 1.43% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 64,184 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 1.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Paradigm Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). The Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 17,079 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 13,523 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 6.07 million shares. Uss Invest Mgmt Ltd invested in 251,500 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Legal & General Group Plc decreased Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) stake by 854,130 shares to 788,565 valued at $13.25M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spire Inc stake by 53,186 shares and now owns 282,097 shares. Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Simmons 1st Nat’l (NASDAQ:SFNC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Simmons 1st Nat’l had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Stephens.

More notable recent Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Simmons First National’s (NASDAQ:SFNC) 23% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Simmons Bank Names Chief Digital Officer Nasdaq:SFNC – GlobeNewswire” published on July 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Simmons First National Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire The Landrum Company – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Simmons First National declares $0.16 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Simmons First National (SFNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $121,950 activity. MAKRIS GEORGE JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $121,950 on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold SFNC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.71 million shares or 2.09% less from 56.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,322 were accumulated by Aperio Gp Lc. Gsa Cap Prns Llp stated it has 0.08% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 62,703 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 537,837 shares. Shelton, a California-based fund reported 228 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Tru Division reported 340 shares. Geode Management Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Sg Americas Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,503 shares. First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 153,741 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pnc Group Inc invested 0% in Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC). 34,763 were accumulated by Sterling Mngmt Ltd. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 4,977 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us accumulated 0.28% or 1.08M shares. Amer Intll Grp Inc accumulated 68,617 shares.