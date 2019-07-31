Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Cut Abb LTD (ABB) Holding By $1.46 Million; Epr Properties Has 1.33 Sentiment

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Abb Ltd (ABB) stake by 60.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 81,030 shares as Abb Ltd (ABB)’s stock declined 2.28%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 52,236 shares with $985,000 value, down from 133,266 last quarter. Abb Ltd now has $40.21B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.8. About 2.44M shares traded or 9.65% up from the average. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 21.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 07/03/2018 – NextDecade Selects ABB to Automate and Electrify Second Wave of U.S. LNG; 19/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS SAYS POWER GRIDS WILL GET IN PROFIT MARGIN CORRIDOR OF 10 TO 14 PCT IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – ABB at Company Roadshow Hosted By Handelsbanken Today; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – ABB shareholders demand rethink on power grids business; 28/03/2018 – ABB FINANCE (USA) INC – ALSO OFFERING $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 3.800% NOTES DUE 2028; 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB; 19/04/2018 – ABB 1Q Net Pft $572M; 06/04/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS AUSTRIAN BERNECKER & RAINER BUSINESS IS DEVELOPING AHEAD OF PLAN, $1 BILLION SALES TARGET COULD BE REACHED EARLIER THAN EXPECTED; 06/04/2018 – SWISS ENGINEERING GROUP ABB ABBN.S SAYS WILL INVEST 100 MILLION EUROS IN AN INNOVATION AND TRAINING CAMPUS IN AUSTRIA

Epr Properties (EPR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 161 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 121 sold and decreased stock positions in Epr Properties. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 62.05 million shares, down from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Epr Properties in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 94 Increased: 108 New Position: 53.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 39,050 shares to 274,893 valued at $11.68M in 2019Q1. It also upped Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) stake by 50,911 shares and now owns 363,455 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

Legg Mason Inc. holds 4.2% of its portfolio in EPR Properties for 726 shares. Denali Advisors Llc owns 146,700 shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Torch Wealth Management Llc has 1.48% invested in the company for 31,105 shares. The Ohio-based Randolph Co Inc has invested 1.41% in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 1.60 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 381,834 shares traded. EPR Properties (EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – QTRLY FFO AS ADJUSTED $1.26 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 21/04/2018 – DJ EPR Properties, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPR); 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FFO AS ADJUSTED PER DILUTED SHARE TO A RANGE OF $5.75 TO $5.90; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Rates EPR Properties’ Senior Unsecured Bonds due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties