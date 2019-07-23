Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Boosted Xylem (XYL) Position; Rhumbline Advisers Lowered Stake in Exelon Com (EXC) by $1.32 Million as Valuation Rose

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Exelon Corp Com (EXC) by 1.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 26,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.72 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.40M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Exelon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 4.45 million shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 10/04/2018 – EXELON’S PEACH BOTTOM 3 REACTOR CUT TO 60% FROM 100%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 26/03/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD SPOKESMAN BRETT NAUMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 04/05/2018 – Exelon Named a Top 50 Company for Diversity and Top 5 Company for Veterans by Diversitylnc; 14/03/2018 – EXELON RESTARTS LASALLE 1 REACTOR IN ILL. TO 1%, NRC REPORTS; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION FILES TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 02/05/2018 – Exelon 1Q Net $585M

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 50,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 363,455 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.73M, up from 312,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $80.33. About 699,791 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 4.06% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 10/05/2018 – Xylem Inc. declares first quarter dividend of 21 cents per share; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 22/04/2018 – DJ Xylem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XYL); 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Cites Xylem’s Progress With Integrating Sensus Purchase, Willingness to Repay Debt for Raised Outlook; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Net $79M; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 04/04/2018 – Xylem technology to be used in PureWater Colorado direct potable reuse demonstration project; 06/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 6 / 2018 – Xylem Inc. (Global Financial Shared Services Department) – Finger Lakes Region; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mass (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3,750 shares to 112,379 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Linde Plc by 25,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,229 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold XYL shares while 162 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 143.07 million shares or 0.80% less from 144.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,880 were accumulated by Utd Asset Strategies. Dnb Asset Management As owns 35,444 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma reported 661 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo reported 0.01% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Water Asset Mngmt Limited Liability invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 23,217 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 73,951 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 18,453 shares. 4,366 were accumulated by Cleararc Inc. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 156,576 shares or 0.41% of the stock. 3,864 were accumulated by Davis R M. Goelzer Investment Mngmt reported 25,288 shares stake. Fosun Interest Ltd owns 3,420 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL). Natl Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.49 million activity.

More notable recent Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Best ETFs for 2019: Water Widens Its Lead From Drip To Flow – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Xylem Inc.’s (NYSE:XYL) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Xylem Inc (XYL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Thom Jackson Joins Schneider as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exelon Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On Exelon, Cites Legislative Tailwinds For Nuclear Energy – Benzinga” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exelon Corporation (EXC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc Com (NYSE:HUM) by 10,475 shares to 236,325 shares, valued at $62.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 13,875 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Alamo Group Inc Com (NYSE:ALG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitchell Mngmt holds 22,534 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 158,870 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). At Natl Bank reported 6,983 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Service Co Ma holds 11.19 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Crow Point Prtn Lc accumulated 191,001 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 36,631 shares. Essex Serv reported 15,646 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na owns 5,605 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. New York-based Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). The France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Covington Investment Advsrs stated it has 32,747 shares. M&R Management owns 764 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Assoc Llc stated it has 0.1% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Peoples Fin Ser has invested 0.32% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 12.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.71 per share. EXC’s profit will be $602.00M for 19.06 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.74% negative EPS growth.