Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Boosted Northern Tr (NTRS) Stake by $1.50 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Stock Declined, Proffitt & Goodson Has Raised Position by $901,488

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) by 13.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 16,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 140,605 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.71 million, up from 123,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Northern Tr Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 167,635 shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 10.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Northern Trust at Roadshow Hosted By Loop Capital Markets Today; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Net $381.6M; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 31564.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 21,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 21,532 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, up from 68 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $212.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 3.54 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 17/04/2018 – Canada says working with U.S. FDA to address EpiPen shortage; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Still Sees 2018 Adjusted R&D Expenses $7.4B-$7.9B; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer Announces Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 ATTR-ACT Study Of Tafamidis In Patients With Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy; 18/05/2018 – FDA Warns of Decreased Survival in Keytruda, Tecentriq Trials; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 21/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER ENDS PFIZER TALKS ON CONSUMER HEALTHCARE UNIT; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 7,367 shares to 559,787 shares, valued at $46.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chubb Limited by 10,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,397 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas invested in 0.54% or 74,670 shares. The Missouri-based Enterprise Finance Ser has invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Dearborn Ptnrs Llc reported 80,885 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Comerica Bankshares, Michigan-based fund reported 43,306 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Company stated it has 8,585 shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel invested in 3.11% or 113,782 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 282,611 shares. Confluence Mgmt Llc holds 1.84% or 1.20M shares. 8,828 are held by Pinebridge Invests L P. Atwood And Palmer owns 100 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership owns 165 shares. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Company invested in 468,665 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 29,139 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation has 0.02% invested in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 11,674 shares. First Business Services owns 6,544 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Lc invested in 0.47% or 12.54M shares. 295,800 are owned by Huber Mngmt Ltd Company. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Company accumulated 2.62% or 274,755 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd has 1.53% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Pictet Bancorp And Trust Ltd has invested 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ok holds 0.32% or 70,682 shares in its portfolio. 31,600 were accumulated by Bailard Incorporated. Penobscot Inv Inc has 115,397 shares. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 67,791 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Inc invested 2.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cibc World has 1.14M shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Headinvest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Williams Jones And Associates Limited Liability Company owns 128,629 shares. Roberts Glore Il reported 0.36% stake. 15,595 are owned by Holt Cap Advsr Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtnrs Lp.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 16,482 shares to 241,035 shares, valued at $68.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 3,803 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925 shares, and cut its stake in Cigna Corp New.

