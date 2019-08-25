Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Boosted Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $343,767; Share Value Rose; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Gibraltar Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.71 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 3,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 299,068 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.21M, up from 295,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 12.89% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 29/05/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: AAPL, CM, DIS, QCOM, TSLA, SBUX & more; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 12/04/2018 – ESPN+ streaming service launches Disney’s digital drive; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 29.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc sold 63,434 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 150,921 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, down from 214,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $246.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 81.90M shares traded or 56.72% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20.99 million were accumulated by Artisan Prtnrs Partnership. Yhb Investment Advisors reported 32,200 shares. Osborne Prtnrs Capital Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 25,112 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Palladium Prtn Ltd Liability Co holds 520,136 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio. Argyle Mgmt Inc holds 133,368 shares or 1.41% of its portfolio. Calamos Ltd Com owns 6.03M shares or 1.04% of their US portfolio. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 72,524 shares. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora reported 0.94% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Theleme Prns Ltd Liability Partnership holds 29.84% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 18.11 million shares. Check Capital Inc Ca accumulated 11,394 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested in 0.1% or 7,266 shares. California-based Cap Ca has invested 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 95,050 are held by Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22.71M shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.77% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42 billion for 9.59 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,930 shares to 46,168 shares, valued at $15.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 5,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 211,110 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,506 are owned by Kingfisher Cap Ltd Co. Chartist Ca holds 3,978 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Lc invested in 1,176 shares or 0% of the stock. Greenwood Cap Assocs Llc invested in 3.1% or 108,746 shares. Stewart And Patten Co Limited Liability Corp owns 9,041 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc holds 0.06% or 5,446 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Finance Ser has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Quantum Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 3,583 shares. 23,766 were accumulated by Tower Capital Lc (Trc). Fund Management reported 7,746 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Johnson Investment Counsel owns 436,961 shares. Harvey Cap Mngmt Inc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 34,622 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. First Amer Bancorp invested 0.75% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 122,000 shares for 2.24% of their portfolio.