Seaward Management Limited Partnership Decreased Its Waters (WAT) Position as Shares Declined; West Oak Capital Has Lowered Its Paychex (PAYX) Position by $1.57 Million; Shares Rose

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 94.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 19,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 1,145 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $94,000, down from 20,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $81.92. About 421,688 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 12/04/2018 – Paychex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q ADJ EPS 63C, EST. 63C; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 06/03/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 15/05/2018 – Paychex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 03/04/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds Steady; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 19.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 3,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 14,915 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 18,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $221.81. About 223,345 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 15/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill That Would Help Megabanks and Predatory Lenders Escape Accountability; 02/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $237 FROM $233; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 10/04/2018 – Waters Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Reports 1Q Earnings Rise, Launches $3 Bln Share Buyback; 19/03/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters, Scott, Kildee and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 10/04/2018 – HEXATRONIC GROUP AB HTRO.ST – AGREEMENT INCLUDES DELIVERY OF BOTH TRANSPORT CABLE AND SUBMARINE CABLE USED FOR CROSSING OF WATERS; 13/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Makes it Easier for Banks to Gamble with Taxpayer Funds; 17/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S ROSNEFT ROSN.MM SAYS ITS SOUTH CHINA SEA DRILLING IS WITHIN VIETNAM WATERS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH VIETNAM LEGISLATION; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Fa

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20 million for 26.03 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual earnings per share reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,245 shares to 53,618 shares, valued at $19.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,069 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 314,699 were accumulated by Generation Investment Management Llp. Moreover, Trustmark Bank Trust Department has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 3 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) reported 10,000 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 31,856 shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Limited Com holds 2.37% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 25,796 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 988 shares. Bristol John W And Inc invested 1.55% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Wheatland Advsrs owns 0.62% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 3,800 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,000 shares. Asset One has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 47,639 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 622 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Pdts Ptnrs Lc invested in 12,031 shares. Hm Payson holds 0.04% or 4,922 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95 million for 29.68 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold PAYX shares while 326 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 240.32 million shares or 2.63% less from 246.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 79 shares. Conning Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 5,237 shares. Syntal Cap Prtn reported 11,108 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 79,477 are held by Country Club Trust Na. Advisor Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Bryn Mawr Trust Co holds 119,822 shares. 2,645 are owned by Brighton Jones Ltd Co. Wright Invsts Serv reported 7,820 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Fort L P, Maryland-based fund reported 33,933 shares. 1,800 are owned by Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il. Redmond Asset Limited Company owns 0.32% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 9,010 shares. 61,325 were reported by Motco. Roof Eidam & Maycock Adv owns 15,090 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 300 shares. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 0.03% or 28,797 shares in its portfolio.

West Oak Capital Llc, which manages about $281.18M and $167.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Ltd by 5,850 shares to 7,410 shares, valued at $2.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.