Seaward Management Limited Partnership Decreased Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding as Share Value Rose; Centurylink Com (CTL) Position Maintained by Capwealth Advisors Llc

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (CTL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 114,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 1.91M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.89 million, up from 1.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $11.21. About 11.60M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 1.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 14,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.49M, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 5.31 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 25/04/2018 – Medical device maker Boston Scientific posts 10 pct rise in sales; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY Rev $9.75B-$9.9B

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93M and $652.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (NYSE:CCL) by 10,504 shares to 263,723 shares, valued at $13.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of stock. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192. On Tuesday, March 12 Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 2,000 shares. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark reported 76,234 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs Inc accumulated 0.06% or 156,060 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.94% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.48 million shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 8.05 million shares. Federated Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lee Danner & Bass Inc holds 1.15 million shares. Plante Moran Advsrs Llc stated it has 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Veritable LP reported 10,568 shares. Addison Capital Co accumulated 0.19% or 20,900 shares. 7 are owned by Barnett And Incorporated. Cwm Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 132 shares. 462,356 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.17% or 207,000 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 27.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 122,768 shares to 379,698 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 16,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Investment Advsr Ltd Co invested in 0.07% or 23,875 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Liability Corp accumulated 14,692 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 73,200 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Great Lakes Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 35,721 shares stake. Rampart Lc reported 27,686 shares. Healthcor Lp holds 1.30 million shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. 7,311 are held by Dorsey & Whitney Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Amer Century has 0.17% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 4.40M shares. Edgestream Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 233,519 shares. Tcw Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Barometer Cap Mgmt holds 155,713 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 1.58M shares. Moreover, Dubuque National Bank Tru has 0% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).