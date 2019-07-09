Seaward Management Limited Partnership Decreased Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Shorts at Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Lowered By 8.61%

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 14.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 16,836 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 96,293 shares with $5.19M value, down from 113,129 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $71.19B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $54.8. About 3.83 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal Tuesday; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) had a decrease of 8.61% in short interest. COLL’s SI was 2.62M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 8.61% from 2.87M shares previously. With 403,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)’s short sellers to cover COLL’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.37. About 82,827 shares traded. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) has declined 47.69% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.12% the S&P500. Some Historical COLL News: 07/03/2018 – COLLEGIUM PHARMACEUTICAL – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES WILL FUND OPER EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE AND CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020; 07/05/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – COLLEGIUM TO HOST CONFERENCE CALL TO DISCUSS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDE CORPORATE UPDATE; 27/03/2018 – PERNIX THERAPEUTICS HOLDINGS – EXPECTS TO RESUME DISTRIBUTION OF 20 MG DOSAGE STRENGTH OF ZOHYDRO ER (HYDROCODONE BITARTRATE) WITH BEADTEK ON MARCH 28; 07/03/2018 Collegium Pharmaceutical 4Q Loss/Shr 54c; 10/04/2018 – Collegium at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 09/05/2018 – Collegium Pharmaceutical 1Q Rev $63.7M; 09/04/2018 – Collegium Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – COLLEGIUM – BELIEVE EXISTING CASH RESOURCES, WITH EXPECTED CASH INFLOWS TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, DEBT SERVICE, CAPEX NEEDS AT LEAST INTO 2020

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The company has market cap of $412.89 million. It offers Xtampza, an oral formulation of oxycodone, for the management of pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops Onsolis, a transmucosal immediate-release fentanyl film indicated for the management of breakthrough pain in cancer patients 18 years of age and older.

Among 3 analysts covering Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Collegium Pharmaceutical had 9 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by H.C. Wainwright. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. SunTrust initiated Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Triple-S Management Corp. (GTS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amarin Provides Mid-2019 Update, Including Commercialization Plans for Vascepa® and Updates Full Year 2019 Revenue Guidance – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Woodford fund suspension, focus turns to its stewards – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (COLL) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 25, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CVS Health Introduces New Service to Help PBM Clients Manage Health and Wellness Benefit Solutions – PRNewswire” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS Health: Trapped Between Growth Expectations And Uncertainty – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CVS Stock Has More Going for It Than Just a 3.69% Dividend Yield – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can CVS Stock Overcome the Latest Wrench in Its Aetna Merger? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.11 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 31,164 shares to 283,802 valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) stake by 39,050 shares and now owns 274,893 shares. Coupa Software Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Management, a Oregon-based fund reported 86,323 shares. Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd has 30,151 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Sit Investment has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Schroder Invest Mngmt invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Voya Mgmt owns 598,047 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 8,915 shares. 38,172 were reported by Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc invested in 10.82 million shares or 0.37% of the stock. 237,491 were reported by Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corp. Levin Cap Strategies Lp owns 6,555 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Paradigm Financial Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 60,860 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Farmers Tru reported 1.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.19% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wms Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 8,103 shares.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. 166,368 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $11.49 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W.