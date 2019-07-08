Seaward Management Limited Partnership Decreased By $420,615 Its Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holding; BSR REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT CANADA (BSRTF) Shorts Raised By 60%

BSR REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had an increase of 60% in short interest. BSRTF’s SI was 1,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 60% from 1,000 shares previously. With 500 avg volume, 3 days are for BSR REAL ESTATE INVT TR UNIT CANADA (OTCMKTS:BSRTF)’s short sellers to cover BSRTF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 700 shares traded. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) has 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 9.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 6,471 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 0.97%. The Seaward Management Limited Partnership holds 59,489 shares with $3.87M value, down from 65,960 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $84.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.81. About 3.03 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – Gilead and Galapagos Announce Results With Filgotinib in the Phase 2 Equator Study in Psoriatic Arthritis and Progression Into Phase 3 for the Selection Study in Ulcerative Colitis; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE UNIT: DOLUTEGRAVIR MET INSPIRING STUDY ENDPOINT; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 06/03/2018 – Top 3 — #1 Searching for HIV cure, Gilead’s new ‘shock and kill’ combo swats back lethal virus in monkeys $GILD; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 21/05/2018 – FYI, $GILD offered us a statement in response to the ASCO abstract on the 4-1BB vs CD28 matchup study; 16/04/2018 – GILD: NEW: SCOTUS asks the solicitor general to weigh in on a False Claims Act petition (Gilead Sciences Inc. v. U.S. es rel. Campie, No. 17-936). The materiality issue raised in that case could affect a related retaliation claim brought by the employee; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Davis Mcfarland Incorporated has 4.17% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Benedict Fincl has 0.72% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 25,657 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo reported 0.05% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). 37,023 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Com. Factory Mutual Insurance reported 0.74% stake. Seizert Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 648,183 shares. The Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd has invested 0.43% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Kistler has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). The Minnesota-based Us Bank De has invested 0.2% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Boston Partners reported 5.91M shares. Products Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Ins Tx has 0.35% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Fairfield Bush And holds 5,802 shares. Hartford Fincl Mngmt accumulated 140 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GILD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Gilead Sciences (GILD) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VTI, C, GE, GILD: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “We Did The Math OVLU Can Go To $30 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.67 earnings per share, down 4.57% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.75 per share. GILD’s profit will be $2.12 billion for 10.00 P/E if the $1.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 22 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Friday, June 21 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $88 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Oppenheimer. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. UBS upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) stake by 6,147 shares to 125,475 valued at $24.09M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 5,361 shares and now owns 104,796 shares. Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was raised too.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The company has market cap of $172.12 million.