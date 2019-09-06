Seaward Management Limited Partnership Cut Its Stake in Deere & Co (DE) as Share Value Rose; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holder Grimes & Company Has Cut Stake as Valuation Declined

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 4,061 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 189,621 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.31M, down from 193,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $156.75. About 645,129 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINESE IMPORT TARIFF WILL HURT WITH SCALE OF TARIFF (25%) RENDERING US SOYBEAN UNCOMPETITIVE IN THE GLOBAL MARKET IN SHORT TERM; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co Sees FY Equipment Sales Up 30%; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Growth Advantage Adds Deere, Exits Humana; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS WILL CUT COSTS TO OFFSET TARIFFS IMPACT; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 20/03/2018 – DEERE CEO: AGRICUTURE FUNDAMENTALS BETTER THAN 12 MONTHS AGO

Grimes & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc sold 6,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 316,531 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.09M, down from 322,717 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 7.82 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS SAYS ON MARCH 23, ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE AT INTERNATIONAL TRADE COMMISSION ISSUED A RECOMMENDED DETERMINATION – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, lmprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on Integration (ROI) Awards; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,905 shares to 255,108 shares, valued at $10.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR).

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 EPS, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $674.07 million for 18.14 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual EPS reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

