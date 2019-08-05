Seaward Management Limited Partnership Cut Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $798,694 as Valuation Declined; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Lifted Its Science Applications International (SAIC) Stake by $338,200; Stock Value Rose

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 5,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 257,362 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.98M, down from 263,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $342.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $130.55. About 1.65M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Science Applications International (SAIC) by 18.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 4,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.51% . The institutional investor held 28,841 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22 million, up from 24,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Science Applications International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $80.86. About 72,107 shares traded. Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) has risen 3.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIC News: 06/03/2018 – SAIC HAS NO INTEREST IN BUYING FOREIGN CARMAKERS NOW: CHAIRMAN; 27/03/2018 – SAIC TO COMPETE FOR $214M TASK ORDERS VIA NHLBI OVER 5 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications 4Q Rev $1.13B; 29/03/2018 – SAIC 4Q EPS $1.16; 02/04/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor can start testing autonomous vehicles in California; 23/04/2018 – SAIC Awarded $73 Million Task Order by SPAWAR; 21/03/2018 – China’s SAIC Motor to ride SUV for India foray in 2019; 28/03/2018 – CHINA RE:INVESTORS INCL YUNSHAN CAPITAL, CESC, CEAII, NCI, SAIC; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications International Delivers Earnings Beat — Market Mover; 29/03/2018 – Science Applications: Misstatement Not Material to Historical Financial Statements

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 133,454 shares to 370,190 shares, valued at $13.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 39,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 274,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.25 billion for 16.32 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Class A Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,357 shares to 447,286 shares, valued at $74.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 13,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,491 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

