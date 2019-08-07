Seaward Management Limited Partnership Cut Its Eog Res (EOG) Stake as Share Price Declined; As Stamps Com (STMP) Stock Declined, Tekne Capital Management Has Increased Position by $10.11 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tekne Capital Management Llc bought 124,771 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 249,542 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.32 million, up from 124,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tekne Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $785.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 27,380 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 27.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 26,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 69,922 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, down from 96,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $76.6. About 309,918 shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $49,980 activity.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62 billion and $2.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 50,911 shares to 363,455 shares, valued at $28.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

